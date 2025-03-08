Price Action Indicator MT4 calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings). Price Action Indicator MT4 has 3 calculation modes available for standard, fast or slow proximity to price action and also offers an adjustable number of price action candles for a sharper or smoother adaptation to real time movement.

Price Action Indicator MT4

gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a whole view of the current market sentiment on your chart with just one look. In addition you can have terminal, push or email notifications sent to you, when your desired price action buying/selling force level is reached on any one of the 32 symbols you monitor, on the current timeframe.





Price Action Indicator MT4 Installation & User Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features



An innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader

Calculation of the buying/selling force level of any symbol/instrument based on pure price action data

3 calculation modes available for standard, fast or slow proximity to price action

Adjustable number of price action candles for a sharper or smoother adaptation to real time movement

Accurate insight for all symbols, including all currencies, commodities, indexes, stocks and cryptos

Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, timeframe, account type or broker

Real breakthrough product that gives a percentage balance of the buying/selling force level view of any symbol

32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart

Terminal, push and email notifications available when your desired buying/selling force level is reached



Price Action Indicator MT4 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general. Price Action Trade Panel MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75582





