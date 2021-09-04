Local Trade Copier EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide - Part 1

Important! The only 2 settings that are filled in the transmitter account side are these 2 highlighted in the screenshot below. All other settings are filled in the receiver account side.

If your transmitter or receiver account has a suffix after each symbol (for example EURUSD.r), put that in the: Suffix of the Transmitter Account or in Suffix of the Receiver Account, setting (for example .r) in the receiver account settings.

Do not use the investor password for logging into the receiver account, you will not be able to copy.

Download the custom MT4/5 terminal from your broker's website and use it to login into your trading account. Do not use the MT4/5 terminal of another broker to login into your trading account, it can affect copying!

You must install your Local Trade Copier EA MT4/5 through your MQL5 account following the instructions below for all MT4/5 terminals that you want to use it on. Copy/paste of ex4/5 files will not work for MQL5.com Market purchases.

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4/5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4/5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.

General Settings

This setting specifies the comments of the original transmitter trades that the ΕΑ will not copy to the receiver account. Comments should be separated by commas. For example, entering Expert 1,Expert 2 will instruct the EA not to copy original transmitter trades if the comment is Expert 1 or Expert 2. If you enclose a comment within parentheses, such as (Expert), the EA will not copy all variations of comments that include this part. For instance, entering Master,(Expert) will not copy trades with the comment Master and any trades containing the part 'Expert' in their comment (like Expert 12, Expert 20, Expert 35, etc.).

This setting specifies the comments of the original transmitter trades that the ΕΑ will not copy to the receiver account. Comments should be separated by commas. For example, entering Expert 1,Expert 2 will instruct the EA not to copy original transmitter trades if the comment is Expert 1 or Expert 2. If you enclose a comment within parentheses, such as (Expert), the EA will not copy all variations of comments that include this part. For instance, entering Master,(Expert) will not copy trades with the comment Master and any trades containing the part 'Expert' in their comment (like Expert 12, Expert 20, Expert 35, etc.).

This setting specifies the comments of the original transmitter trades that the ΕΑ will copy to the receiver account. Comments should be separated by commas. For example, entering Expert 1,Expert 2 will instruct the EA to copy original transmitter trades only if the comment is Expert 1 or Expert 2. If you enclose a comment within parentheses, such as (Expert), the EA will copy all variations of comments that include this part. For instance, entering Master,(Expert) will copy trades with the comment Master and any trades containing the part 'Expert' in their comment (like Expert 12, Expert 20, Expert 35, etc.).

Maximum Receiver Account Symbols: This represents the maximum number of different symbols that can be present in the receiver account, including trades initiated by other EAs or manual trading. This setting is useful when you have multiple receivers across different charts in the receiver account, each copying different symbols, but you only want to copy a specified number of them simultaneously.

This setting specifies the magic numbers of the transmitter trades that the ΕΑ will not copy. Magic numbers should be separated by commas. For example, entering 3245,0 will instruct the EA not to copy trades with the magic number 3245 and manual trades (which typically have a magic number of 0 by default). If you enclose a magic number within parentheses, such as (14) the EA will not copy all variations of magic numbers that include this part. For example, entering 3245,(14),0 will not copy trades with the magic number 3245, any trades containing '14' in their magic number (like 214 or 3146), and manual trades. Additionally, to exclude a range of magic numbers from being copied, use the format 'first-last'. For example, 3245,100-200,0 will not copy trades with the magic number 3245, trades with magic numbers ranging from 100 to 200, and manual trades.

Maximum Receiver Account Magic Numbers: This represents the maximum number of different magic numbers that can be present in the receiver account, including trades initiated by other EAs or manual trading. This setting is useful when you have multiple receivers across different charts in the receiver account, each with different magic numbers, but you only want to copy a specified number of them simultaneously.

This setting specifies the magic numbers of the transmitter trades that the ΕΑ will copy. Magic numbers should be separated by commas. For instance, entering 3245,0 will instruct the EA to copy trades with the magic number 3245 and manual trades (which typically have a magic number of 0 by default). If you enclose a magic number within parentheses, such as (14), the EA will copy all variations of magic numbers that include this part. For example, entering 3245,(14),0 will copy trades with the magic number 3245, any trades containing '14' in their magic number (like 214 or 3146), and manual trades. Additionally, to copy a range of magic numbers, use the format 'first-last'. For example, 3245,100-200,0 will copy trades with the magic number 3245, trades with magic numbers ranging from 100 to 200, and manual trades.

Copying / Multiplying Options

Remember to set this to 'false' if you don't want to copy your existing transmitter trades/orders to the receiver side during your initial transmitter-to-receiver setup.

Remember to set this to 'false' if you don't want to copy your existing transmitter trades/orders to the receiver side during your initial transmitter-to-receiver setup. Adjust the 'Transmitter Server Offset Hours' setting above accordingly if you've put 'false' in this setting and your transmitter & receiver brokers operate in different time zones.

Transmitter Server Offset Hours: Use this setting when your transmitter and receiver brokers have different Marketwatch server times and you wish to use the 'Copy Current Trades', 'Copy New Trades', 'Copying Expiration in Seconds', and 'Copying Delay in Seconds' settings in the receiver account. This setting determines the time difference between the transmitter's MT4/5 >> View >> Marketwatch time and the receiver's MT4/5 >> View >> Marketwatch server time. For example, if the transmitter's Marketwatch server time is 11:30:00 and the receiver's Marketwatch server time is 14:30:00, you should enter -3 in this setting. Conversely, if the transmitter's Marketwatch server time is 14:30:00 and the receiver's Marketwatch server time is 11:30:00, you should enter +3. Remember to fill in this setting in the receiver EA's settings.

If you set Copy Current Trades=false below, trades that were opened on the transmitter side outside of the copying hours will not be copied to the receiver account when copying resumes.

The default copy time settings of 00:00:00-23:59:59 will copy all day long on. This setting allows you to exclude specific times. For example if you want to pause copying 1 hour before and 1 hour after 15:30, you can put in this setting 00:00:00-14:30:00,16:30:00-23:59:59 and that way the EA will copy up to 14:30, then will pause copying until 16:30 and will copy normally again from 16:30 till midnight. Multiple such time strings can be inserted. If you don't want to copy at all on a specific day, just leave the setting empty. If you set Copy Current Trades=false below, trades that were opened on the transmitter side outside of the copying hours will not be copied to the receiver account when copying resumes.

Add/Subtract Points in TP Level: With this setting you can add or subtract certain number of points in the copied take profit levels. For this setting to work Copy Take Profit must be enabled and Take Profit Multiplier=1. For example if you put 20 in this setting, a 100 points transmitter take profit will be copied as 120 points in the receiver side. If you put -30 a 100 points transmitter take profit level will be copied as 70 points in the receiver side.

to increase or decrease the copied TP levels of the transmitter trades. This multiplier is 1 by default in order to copy the original TP levels, but if the user puts for example Take Profit Multiplier=1.5 the receiver copied trade will increase the applied take profit level by 150%. In other words a 100 points transmitter TP will be copied as a 150 points receiver TP.

Add/Subtract Points in SL Level: With this setting you can add or subtract certain number of points in the copied stop loss levels. For this setting to work Copy Stop Loss must be enabled and Stop Loss Multiplier=1. For example if you put 20 in this setting, a 100 points transmitter stop loss will be copied as 120 points in the receiver side. If you put -30 a 100 points transmitter stop loss level will be copied as 70 points in the receiver side.

to increase or decrease the copied SL levels of the transmitter trades. This multiplier is 1 by default in order to copy the original SL levels, but if the user puts for example Stop Loss Multiplier=2 the receiver copied trade will increase the applied stop loss level by 200%. In other words a 200 points transmitter SL will be copied as a 400 points receiver SL.

Retry Attempts in Seconds: Specifies the interval at which the Receiver retries copying a trade if it fails (due to market closure, insufficient funds, or other reasons). The default is 60 seconds to prevent excessive log entries during extended failure periods.

Min Distance in Points for Same Symbol/Direction Trades/Orders: This setting restricts the copying of market trades or pending orders with the same symbol and direction based on their proximity to each other. Its purpose is to prevent the duplication of numerous and closely spaced trades/orders involving the same symbol and direction. For instance, if you set 'Min Distance in Points for Same Symbol/Direction Trades/Orders: 100', the EA will only copy trades/orders of the same symbol and direction if they are at least 100 points apart. For example, if a buy trade for EURUSD is copied at 1.09500, and a pending buy stop order for EURUSD is placed in the transmitter account at 1.09570, it will not be copied to the receiver side. This is because the distance between the pending order and the already copied EURUSD buy trade is 70 points, which is less than the specified 100-point threshold in this setting.

When set to false, the EA will copy the original TP/SL levels of the transmitter trade in normal copying. In reverse copying, if a buy transmitter trade is opened with a 100-point TP and a 200-point SL, the opposite receiver trade will be copied with a 100-point SL and a 200-point TP to ensure both trades close simultaneously. When set to true, the EA will adjust the TP/SL levels based on the differences in open price. For example, if a buy transmitter trade at 1.08700 with a 1.08900 TP and a 1.08500 SL is copied to the receiver side at 1.08720, the TP will be 1.08920, and the SL will be 1.08520. This adjustment applies to both normal and reverse copying.

Lot Size Management

Lot Size Type: None/Same Lot Size/Fixed Lot/Multiplier/Multiplier by Balance/Multiplier by Equity/Proportional by Balance/Proportional by Equity/Proportional by Free Margin/Proportional Multiplier by Balance/Proportional Multiplier by Equity/Risk per Trade in % of Balance/Risk per Trade in % of Equity/Risk per Trade in % of Free Margin/Risk per Trade in Money/Lot Size per 1000 of Balance/Lot Size per 1000 of Equity/Specific Lot Size Sequence. This setting has only meaning on the Receiver account(s).

If Multiplier by Equity is selected, the EA will use the below Multiplier by Equity setting for calculating the multiplier that will be used for the receiver copied trades as follows. If the receiver account equity is $10000 and the Multiplier by Equity setting is 1000, the multiplier that will be used for the receiver copied trades will be 10 (10000/1000).

If Multiplier by Balance is selected, the EA will use the below Multiplier by Balance setting for calculating the multiplier that will be used for the receiver copied trades as follows. If the receiver account balance is $10000 and the Multiplier by Balance setting is 1000, the multiplier that will be used for the receiver copied trades will be 10 (10000/1000).

If Proportional by Balance is selected, the EA will copy the transmitter account trades onto the receiver account(s) with a lot size proportional to the receiver account(s) balance only. For example, if the transmitter balance is $2000 and the receiver balance is $4000, a 0.10 lot transmitter trade will be copied as a 0.20 lot trade to the receiver account.

If Proportional by Equity is selected, the EA will copy the transmitter account trades onto the receiver account(s) with a lot size proportional to the receiver account(s) equity only. For example, if the transmitter equity is $2000 and the receiver equity is $4000, a 0.10 lot transmitter trade will be copied as a 0.20 lot trade to the receiver account. If Proportional by Free Margin is selected, Local Trade Copier EA MT4/5© will copy the transmitter account trades onto the receiver account(s) with a lot size proportional to the receiver account(s) free margin only. For example, if the transmitter free margin is $2000 and the receiver free margin is $4000, a 0.10 lot transmitter trade will be copied as a 0.20 lot trade to the receiver account.

If Proportional Multiplier by Balance is selected, the EA will copy the transmitter account trades onto the receiver account(s) with a lot size proportional to receiver account's balance with an additional multiplier applied, called Proportional Multiplier by Balance that can be adjusted below. This Proportional Multiplier by Balance is 1 by default, so if for example the default Proportional Multiplier by Balance=1 gives a 0.20 lot size trade to be opened on the receiver account side, if the Proportional Multiplier by Balance value is changed to 0.5 the receiver lot size will be 0.10 (0.20*0.5=0.10) and if the Proportional Multiplier by Balance value is changed to 3, the receiver lot size will be 0.60 (0.20*3=0.60).

If Proportional Multiplier by Equity is selected, the EA will copy the transmitter account trades onto the receiver account(s) with a lot size proportional to receiver account's equity with an additional multiplier applied, called Proportional Multiplier by Equity that can be adjusted below. This Proportional Multiplier by Equity is 1 by default, so if for example the default Proportional Multiplier by Equity=1 gives a 0.20 lot size trade to be opened on the receiver account side, if the Proportional Multiplier by Equity value is changed to 0.5 the receiver lot size will be 0.10 (0.20*0.5=0.10) and if the Proportional Multiplier by Equity value is changed to 3, the receiver lot size will be 0.60 (0.20*3=0.60).

If Risk per Trade in % of Balance is selected, each receiver copied trade will have the appropriate lot size in order to lose the user defined percentage of account balance in the setting below, when SL is hit. This Lot Size Type can be used only for receiver copied trades that have a stop loss applied. Notice: If the SL of a transmitter original trade is modified, the receiver copied trade SL will be also modified, increasing or decreasing the initial risk of the receiver copied trade, but if the SL of the transmitter trade is removed, the receiver copied trade will be closed.

If Risk per Trade in % of Equity is selected, each receiver copied trade will have the appropriate lot size in order to lose the user defined percentage of account equity in the setting below, when SL is hit. This Lot Size Type can be used only for receiver copied trades that have a stop loss applied. Notice: If the SL of a transmitter original trade is modified, the receiver copied trade SL will be also modified, increasing or decreasing the initial risk of the receiver copied trade, but if the SL of the transmitter trade is removed, the receiver copied trade will be closed. If Risk per Trade in % of Free Margin is selected, each receiver copied trade will have the appropriate lot size in order to lose the user defined percentage of account free margin in the setting below, when SL is hit. This Lot Size Type can be used only for receiver copied trades that have a stop loss applied. Notice: If the SL of a transmitter original trade is modified, the receiver copied trade SL will be also modified, increasing or decreasing the initial risk of the receiver copied trade, but if the SL of the transmitter trade is removed, the receiver copied trade will be closed.

If Risk per Trade in Money is selected, each receiver copied trade will have the appropriate lot size in order to lose the user defined amount in account currency in the setting below, when SL is hit. This Lot Size Type can be used only for receiver copied trades that have a stop loss applied. Notice: If the SL of a transmitter original trade is modified, the receiver copied trade SL will be also modified, increasing or decreasing the initial risk of the receiver copied trade, but if the SL of the transmitter trade is removed, the receiver copied trade will be closed.

If Lot Size per 1000 of Balance is selected, the EA will use the below Lot Size per 1000 of Balance setting, to calculate the lot size of the receiver copied trades, based on the balance of the receiver account. For example if Lot Size per 1000 of Balance=0.03 is inserted and the receiver account balance is $10000, the lot size of all receiver copied trades will be 0.30 lots.