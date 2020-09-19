MaEurUsd EA

This Expert Advisor destined for trading especially EURUSD 1h pair.

Minimum trading account 300.

The EA uses 2 moving averages for entering the market.

There are no Take Profit of Stop Loss, the orders are closed then

the serten group of trades are in profit.

Settings for optimization can be modify by the user: trade distance / lot / profit / fast ma period / slow ma period





developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

Recommended broker > Vantage



