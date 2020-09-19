MaEurUsd EA
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 January 2021
This Expert Advisor destined for trading especially EURUSD 1h pair.
Minimum trading account 300.
The EA uses 2 moving averages for entering the market.
There are no Take Profit of Stop Loss, the orders are closed then
the serten group of trades are in profit.
- Settings for optimization can be modify by the user:
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
Buen EA , felicitaciones