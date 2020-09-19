MaEurUsd EA

4.5
This Expert Advisor destined for trading especially EURUSD 1h pair.
Minimum trading account 300.
The EA uses 2 moving averages for entering the market.
There are no Take Profit of Stop Loss, the orders are closed then
the serten group of trades are in profit.
  • Settings for optimization can be modify by the user:
trade distance / lot / profit / fast ma period / slow ma period


    developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

    Recommended broker > Vantage

    Reviews 5
    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 05:28 
     

    Buen EA , felicitaciones

    dion aja
    71
    dion aja 2022.11.20 10:00 
     

    Nice work

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    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 05:28 
     

    Buen EA , felicitaciones

    dion aja
    71
    dion aja 2022.11.20 10:00 
     

    Nice work

    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 02:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mahdi Dadsetan
    23
    Mahdi Dadsetan 2022.04.15 05:45 
     

    EA decisive factors(configuration parameters) are low. Of course, in calm gives a good profit, but it can not do the correct reaction against the strong momentum market. It is recommended use It after optimization

    Joleo Sagdullas
    797
    Joleo Sagdullas 2020.09.28 12:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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