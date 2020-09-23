TDR gbpusd 1h

TDR gbpusd is an Expert Advisor designed to trade on gbpusd and other forex currencies.

Best time frame: 1h.

Minimum trading account 3000.

This EA trading both direction of a market at the same time and opens multiple positions.

This EA have 2 main modes:

safe mode(MaximumRisk=0.01)

extreme mode(MaximumRisk=0.02) for 5000$ account.

setting can be modify by user:

MaximumRisk / ProfitFactorMain / ProfitFactorPower this EA operates only once per bar closing, fast methods of optimization are valid. the user can optimize by model (control point) & (open prices only)



developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.



