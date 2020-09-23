TDR gbpusd 1h
- Experts
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
TDR gbpusd is an Expert Advisor designed to trade on gbpusd and other forex currencies.
Best time frame: 1h.
Minimum trading account 3000.
This EA trading both direction of a market at the same time and opens multiple positions.
This EA have 2 main modes:
safe mode(MaximumRisk=0.01)
extreme mode(MaximumRisk=0.02) for 5000$ account.
setting can be modify by user:
MaximumRisk / ProfitFactorMain / ProfitFactorPower
this EA operates only once per bar closing, fast methods of optimization are valid.
the user can optimize by model (control point) & (open prices only)
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Excelente EA , recomiendo reducir parámetros a la mitad , MUY BUENOS RESULTADOS operando con 3000 dolares .GRACIAS