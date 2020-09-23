TDR gbpusd 1h

4.33
TDR gbpusd is an Expert Advisor designed to trade on gbpusd and other forex currencies.
Best time frame: 1h.
Minimum trading account 3000.
This EA trading both direction of a market at the same time and opens multiple positions.
This EA have 2 main modes: 
safe mode(MaximumRisk=0.01)
extreme mode(MaximumRisk=0.02) for 5000$ account.
setting can be modify by user: 

MaximumRisk / ProfitFactorMain / ProfitFactorPower

this EA operates only once per bar closing, fast methods of optimization are valid.

the user can optimize by model (control point) & (open prices only)


developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.


Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.12.11 06:28 
 

Excelente EA , recomiendo reducir parámetros a la mitad , MUY BUENOS RESULTADOS operando con 3000 dolares .GRACIAS

Leoni Marcellana
494
Leoni Marcellana 2020.10.30 03:17 
 

Good back test result, with minor parameter adjustment.

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3 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
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Alexander Chertnik
Experts
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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.12.11 06:28 
 

Excelente EA , recomiendo reducir parámetros a la mitad , MUY BUENOS RESULTADOS operando con 3000 dolares .GRACIAS

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.21 19:10 
 

Good job.

Leoni Marcellana
494
Leoni Marcellana 2020.10.30 03:17 
 

Good back test result, with minor parameter adjustment.

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