ZigZag Fibo EA
- Experts
-
Andrey TatarinovRobot for trading on news
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10427
Trend Hunter indicator with the ability to send signals to Telegram
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 March 2024
- 23.6
- 38.2
- 50.0
- 61.8
- 78.6
Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the EA settings.
Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113194
- Lot Size - lot size
- TakeProfit - take profit value when choosing a fixed TP. 0 - disabling TP
- TP Type - take profit type: fixed or Fibo 0
- StopLoss - stop loss value when choosing a fixed line. 0 - disabling SL
- SL Type - stop loss type: fixed or Fibo 100
- Fibo Entry Level Buy - Fibo level for placing a limit order to buy
- Fibo Entry Level Sell - Fibo level for placing a limit order to sell
- Min Fibo size to place order - minimum Fibo grid size to place an order in points
- Close by continue Zigzag - closing an order when a new trend appears according to the Zigzag indicator
- Start Trading Time - trading start time
- End Trading Time - end time of trading
- Trading Monday - allow trading on Monday
- Trading Tuesday - allow trading on Tuesday
- Trading Wednesday - allow trading on Wednesday
- Trading Thursday - allow trading on Thursday
- Trading Friday - allow trading on Friday
- TrailingSL - enable trailing stop
- TrailingSL Activation - trailing activation level in points
- TrailingSL Distance - distance to price in points
- TrailingSL Step - SL moving step
- MagicNumber - magic orders
- Slippage - slippage when closing an order
- ExpertComment - commentary on orders
This EA is really solid. After finetuning my XAUUSD M30 setup, the results became very stable. Thank you to the developer.