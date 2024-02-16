ZigZag Fibo EA

4.29
The EA trades with the trend. The direction of the trend is determined by the ZigZag indicator.

The Fibonacci grid is superimposed in the direction of the trend. At a given Fibonacci level, a limit order is placed in the direction of the trend.

The following levels are available for placing an order:
  • 23.6
  • 38.2
  • 50.0
  • 61.8
  • 78.6
Stop loss is set to the Fibo level of 100 or specified by the user in the EA settings.

Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the EA settings.

Settings:
  • Lot Size - lot size
  • TakeProfit - take profit value when choosing a fixed TP. 0 - disabling TP
  • TP Type - take profit type: fixed or Fibo 0
  • StopLoss - stop loss value when choosing a fixed line. 0 - disabling SL
  • SL Type - stop loss type: fixed or Fibo 100
  • Fibo Entry Level Buy - Fibo level for placing a limit order to buy
  • Fibo Entry Level Sell - Fibo level for placing a limit order to sell
  • Min Fibo size to place order - minimum Fibo grid size to place an order in points
  • Close by continue Zigzag - closing an order when a new trend appears according to the Zigzag indicator
  • Start Trading Time - trading start time
  • End Trading Time - end time of trading
  • Trading Monday - allow trading on Monday
  • Trading Tuesday - allow trading on Tuesday
  • Trading Wednesday - allow trading on Wednesday
  • Trading Thursday - allow trading on Thursday
  • Trading Friday - allow trading on Friday
  • TrailingSL - enable trailing stop
  • TrailingSL Activation - trailing activation level in points
  • TrailingSL Distance - distance to price in points
  • TrailingSL Step - SL moving step
  • MagicNumber - magic orders
  • Slippage - slippage when closing an order
  • ExpertComment - commentary on orders


Reviews 11
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.13 03:31 
 

This EA is really solid. After finetuning my XAUUSD M30 setup, the results became very stable. Thank you to the developer.

Oleg Pozdnyakov
1214
Oleg Pozdnyakov 2025.08.20 08:23 
 

Спасибо автору!!! Я давно хотел иметь в своей стратегии такой советник.

80681565692
15
80681565692 2025.04.24 14:19 
 

чому не запускається в суботу?

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Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.13 03:31 
 

This EA is really solid. After finetuning my XAUUSD M30 setup, the results became very stable. Thank you to the developer.

Oleg Pozdnyakov
1214
Oleg Pozdnyakov 2025.08.20 08:23 
 

Спасибо автору!!! Я давно хотел иметь в своей стратегии такой советник.

vera1987
16
vera1987 2025.06.30 18:21 
 

сливает депозит

[Deleted] 2025.05.04 04:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

80681565692
15
80681565692 2025.04.24 14:19 
 

чому не запускається в суботу?

[Deleted] 2025.04.21 04:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.26 03:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.21 05:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Tatarinov
46156
Reply from developer Andrey Tatarinov 2025.03.21 08:01
Thanks for the review!
You can share your set file in the comments. I hope it will be useful for other traders.
fjycyanwx
121
fjycyanwx 2024.12.14 02:06 
 

It's a good tool!

SADEGH FATHI
53
SADEGH FATHI 2024.12.06 13:31 
 

hello Thank you for your effort If entry , stop loss and take profit levels can be adjusted based on custom fibo and it can be multi-time, it will be an interesting work.

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:04 
 

Mi piace.. Ve lo consiglio

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