Rsi Macd EA
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 28 October 2020
- Setting can be define by the user:
rsi levels / rsi period / macd period / risk /
there are no stop loss or take profit and the expert closes orders by the indicator signal.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
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