Harvest FX
- Experts
- Sayan Vandenhout
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 May 2024
Good Ea
Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie
This EA looks so good, I'm testing it on a demo account for 2 weeks and few days, it took more than 1 week without activity, but then it started with very good results for almost 1 week; it double the balance, congrats! Just one thing: could you please do a guide with the settings meaning and some examples, I guess some settings are a little difficult to understand. Regards!
So far so good..I like this EA as it takes smart signals..I will continue to test it. Right now I use a 0.01 lot and the result are good..
Good Ea
Excelente Robot, muy bueno, gana poco a poco, es muy seguro. Gracias por tu tiempo para crear éste Robot.
GREAT EA AVAILABLE FREE I WANT TO KNOW THAT ON WHICH CURRENCY PAIR IT WILL RUN AND WILL YOU HAVE SET FILE FOR PAIR
bisher nur backtest. gute ergebnisse
