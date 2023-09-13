Harvest FX

4.56
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT.

AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES.

IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT.

USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES

WHY THIS EA :

Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies
The EA can be run on even a $30000 account Or 30000 CENT
INFO:


The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk
Features :


Currency pairs: XAUUSD,GOLD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum deposit: $20000 or 20000 Cent
Minimum volume step: 0.01 lot
Quotes: five-digit
Leverage: 1:500
Average position holding time: 3 day
Maximum position holding time: up to 10 days
Maximum number of positions per pair: up to 20
Parameters :

TREND SIGNAL

ZZ_Depth : ZZ_Depth
Zz_Deviation : Zz_Deviation
ZZ_Backstep :  ZZ_Backstep

SIGNAL ORDER

ADX_Period: ADX Period
Dynamic_ADX : Dynamic ADX

MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING

LOT_Divided : Lot Size Calculator
TP :Take Profit
Nearby_TP_Multiply : TP Multiply
Nearby_PIP : Pip Step
Nearby_Next_Multiply: Pip Step Range Multiply
Martingale : involves doubling up on losing bets and reducing winning bets
Maximum_Drawdown : Maximum Drawdown
MAX_Order : Max Order
Start_Time : Start Time
End_Time : End Time
Slippage : Slippage
Trailing_Start : is a measure of price movement
Trailing_Step : is a measure of price movement
Trailing_Stop : an order type designed to lock in profits or limit losses
Magic Start : Magic Number

*** WARNING : MY PRODUCTS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE MQL5 MARKET.
IF YOU SEE THEM SOMEWHERE ELSE THOSE ARE FAKE; BE AWARE OF SCAMS.

*** WARNING: WHEN USING MULTICURRENCY TRADING, MAKE SURE YOU CHANGE IDENTIFIER AND MAGIC ! ALSO, YOU CAN NOT TEST THE ROBOT IN THE SAME TERMINAL WHERE THE ROBOT IS ALREADY TRADING!
Reviews 13
Alberto Sassetti
1416
Alberto Sassetti 2025.08.07 05:53 
 

Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:19 
 

Lavora bene.. Provatelo in demo

Helmy Rashid
68
Helmy Rashid 2024.06.10 17:54 
 

Good Ea

Filter:
Hamid Yari
25
Hamid Yari 2025.12.07 22:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

201836026
14
201836026 2025.09.04 08:42 
 

it is not taking trades...:(

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2025.09.06 05:20
The system is not opening any orders. I’m not sure if it’s because the entry conditions haven’t been met or if there’s a bug
Alberto Sassetti
1416
Alberto Sassetti 2025.08.07 05:53 
 

Installato per ora funziona bene, Grazie

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2025.09.06 05:20
Ottimo, fammi sapere se hai bisogno di altro
sariza
84
sariza 2025.07.31 01:47 
 

This EA looks so good, I'm testing it on a demo account for 2 weeks and few days, it took more than 1 week without activity, but then it started with very good results for almost 1 week; it double the balance, congrats! Just one thing: could you please do a guide with the settings meaning and some examples, I guess some settings are a little difficult to understand. Regards!

[Deleted] 2025.05.07 03:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2025.07.22 03:36
thank you i will update soon
[Deleted] 2025.03.01 03:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 13:19 
 

Lavora bene.. Provatelo in demo

Dragos Ciobanu
18
Dragos Ciobanu 2024.06.25 21:56 
 

So far so good..I like this EA as it takes smart signals..I will continue to test it. Right now I use a 0.01 lot and the result are good..

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2024.06.26 02:11
thank you
Helmy Rashid
68
Helmy Rashid 2024.06.10 17:54 
 

Good Ea

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2024.06.10 20:53
Thank you
IATradingScalping
2469
IATradingScalping 2024.03.29 23:56 
 

Excelente Robot, muy bueno, gana poco a poco, es muy seguro. Gracias por tu tiempo para crear éste Robot.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:43
Thank you for your message. I will improve the EA even further.
Parneel
180
Parneel 2024.02.07 06:20 
 

GREAT EA AVAILABLE FREE I WANT TO KNOW THAT ON WHICH CURRENCY PAIR IT WILL RUN AND WILL YOU HAVE SET FILE FOR PAIR

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:42
THANK YOU NOW I TRY OTHER CURRENCY PAIR IF I FINISH I WILL TELL YOU AGAIN.
Sascha Kruse
28
Sascha Kruse 2023.12.06 21:24 
 

bisher nur backtest. gute ergebnisse

Sayan Vandenhout
10239
Reply from developer Sayan Vandenhout 2024.02.28 13:45
Thank you for your message.If it's OK, I'll bring the results back to present at the next opportunity.
