PZ Ichimoku EA

Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements several entry conditions

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Implements a martingale feature

Filter trading by forex sessions

The EA implements many entry strategies that can be enabled or disabled at will:

Breakouts of the Kumo Cloud

Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses confirmed by Kumo color

Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses inside the Kumo cloud

Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses against the Kumo color

Breakouts of Kijun Sen confirmed by the trend

Breakouts of Kijun Sen confirmed against the trend

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade





Input Parameters

Ichimoku Settings - This parameter group holds the parameters of the indicator.

Events to trade - This group allows you to enable or disable entry conditions.

Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pips and take-profit in pips.

Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.



What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.





Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.