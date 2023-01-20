Visual Range Indicator
- Indicators
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 20 January 2023
"Visual Range - Spread Indicator".
This Indicator is an Essential Tool for Manual trading.
it helps to avoid "off price" and "bad" entries caused by abnormally High spreads.
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At the Market Opening and News Reports - the Size of the Spread can go temporarily widely High.
The Indicator shows the current Size of the Spread visually on the chart and its distance from the current price.