PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA

This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters.

Simple input parameters for easier optimization

Customisable trade management settings

Trading hours



Weekday selection

Money management



Beware...

Tick scalpers are dangerous because many factors can ruin the payoff. Variable spreads and slippage decrease the mathematical expectancy of the trade, a low tick density from the broker can cause phantom trades, the stop level undermines your ability to secure profits and network lag means requotes. Caution is advised.





Backtesting

The Expert Advisor uses tick data only. Please backtest in "every tick" mode.

It does not use HLOC (high - low - open - close) data at all

The timeframe of trading is irrelevant

For better performance, run a cloud optimization for each symbol you want to trade in every tick mode. Share later!





Input Parameters



Trigger: Price movement needed to fire a trade, in pips. (default = 10)



Min Time Window: Minimum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 3)



Max Time Window: Maximum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 10)

Breakeven: Pips in profit to perform the break-even. Zero means disabled.



Breakeven Behavior: Choose either

a) Move the SL to open price or

b) Secure half the profits of the trade

Breakeven Behavior: Choose either

a) Move the SL to open price or

b) Secure half the profits of the trade

Trailing Stop: Trailing stop for trades expressed in % of the trade profit at the time

Trailing Step: Minimum increment in the stop-loss order.

Stop Loss: Stop-loss in pips, must have value.



Take Profit: Take-profit in pips. Zero means disabled.

Trading Hours: Start hour and end hour for trading activity. (0-23)



Weekday Settings: Enable/Disable trading on weekdays

Money Management Behavior: Choose either

a) Auto-calculate lotsize for each trade or

b) Trade a manual lotsize on each trade

Money Management Behavior: Choose either

a) Auto-calculate lotsize for each trade or

b) Trade a manual lotsize on each trade

Risk Per trade: Risk per trade expressed as % of the account balance

Manual Lot Size: Manual lot for the trades

NFA/FIFO Compliant: Enable to trade this EA on US Brokers

Custom Comment: Custom order comment for the trades

Magic Number: Number used by the EA to sign and recognize its trades

Slippage: Maximum deviation in filling prices, in points.

Manual Pip Value: Override the value of a pip for this symbol, if needed





The above inputs handle trades. They literally mean "trade if the market moves 10 pips in less than 10 seconds, but not in less than 3 seconds."