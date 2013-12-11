PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA

2.73

This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters.

  • Simple input parameters for easier optimization
  • Customisable trade management settings
  • Trading hours
  • Weekday selection
  • Money management


Beware...

Tick scalpers are dangerous because many factors can ruin the payoff. Variable spreads and slippage decrease the mathematical expectancy of the trade, a low tick density from the broker can cause phantom trades, the stop level undermines your ability to secure profits and network lag means requotes. Caution is advised.

Backtesting 

  • The Expert Advisor uses tick data only. Please backtest in "every tick" mode.
  • It does not use HLOC (high - low - open - close) data at all
  • The timeframe of trading is irrelevant
For better performance, run a cloud optimization for each symbol you want to trade in every tick mode. Share later!


Input Parameters

  • Trigger: Price movement needed to fire a trade, in pips. (default = 10)
  • Min Time Window: Minimum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 3)
  • Max Time Window: Maximum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 10)
The above inputs handle trades. They literally mean "trade if the market moves 10 pips in less than 10 seconds, but not in less than 3 seconds."
  • Breakeven: Pips in profit to perform the break-even. Zero means  disabled.
  • Breakeven Behavior: Choose either
    a) Move the SL to open price or
    b) Secure half the profits of the trade
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop for trades expressed in % of the trade profit at the time
  • Trailing Step: Minimum increment in the stop-loss order.
  • Stop Loss: Stop-loss in pips, must have value.
  • Take Profit: Take-profit in pips. Zero means disabled.
  • Trading Hours: Start hour and end hour for trading activity. (0-23)
  • Weekday Settings: Enable/Disable trading on weekdays
  • Money Management Behavior: Choose either
    a) Auto-calculate lotsize for each trade or
    b) Trade a manual lotsize on each trade
  • Risk Per trade: Risk per trade expressed as % of the account balance
  • Manual Lot Size: Manual lot for the trades
  • NFA/FIFO Compliant: Enable to trade this EA on US Brokers
  • Custom Comment: Custom order comment for the trades
  • Magic Number: Number used by the EA to sign and recognize its trades
  • Slippage: Maximum deviation in filling prices, in points.
  • Manual Pip Value: Override the value of a pip for this symbol, if needed

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Reviews 65
Somchai Ninphet
60
Somchai Ninphet 2024.09.08 15:47 
 

Very good EA.

IATradingScalping
2469
IATradingScalping 2024.01.17 18:31 
 

Muy buen EA y con un DD bastante bajo como pocos Asesores lo tienen , FELICITACIONES

257027641
14
257027641 2023.02.07 02:27 
 

Good!

Filter:
Nezo Eliot
708
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.16 01:46 
 

This Ea even with my finetuned settings somehow couldnt make me profit. Was a nice try, thanks for the possibility to test this robot !

nadmed
19
nadmed 2024.10.12 17:49 
 

so bad so bad so baaaad i lost so much even with raw spread. this EA needs a total change of its strategy.

Somchai Ninphet
60
Somchai Ninphet 2024.09.08 15:47 
 

Very good EA.

Nicky Hollins
78
Nicky Hollins 2024.04.17 08:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jeremy johnston
65
Jeremy johnston 2024.04.16 16:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eliza bush
69
eliza bush 2024.04.16 12:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miken Jack
32
Miken Jack 2024.01.23 06:49 
 

support bad

Alexsander Pator
32
Alexsander Pator 2024.01.22 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2469
IATradingScalping 2024.01.17 18:31 
 

Muy buen EA y con un DD bastante bajo como pocos Asesores lo tienen , FELICITACIONES

Nelson Anak Dako
116
Nelson Anak Dako 2024.01.16 18:08 
 

please Fix the BUG issue

Esa Nur Harishulatif
127
Esa Nur Harishulatif 2023.12.08 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yusuke Goto
229
Yusuke Goto 2023.12.04 05:52 
 

Trading with lots exceeding the limit even though there is a lot limit.

Silly Billy
49
Silly Billy 2023.08.21 12:48 
 

Does not work in live

Ji Wei Sun
128
Ji Wei Sun 2023.03.08 04:23 
 

Hello, do you have the source code? Send me a copy. I want to revise the question of opening position 653932193@qq.com thank you!

257027641
14
257027641 2023.02.07 02:27 
 

Good!

Arwan
123
Arwan 2022.12.26 03:14 
 

Hello Mr, Hello All. I was try back test, many times and it's so excellent 👌, for now I'm on progress to set in demo account ✌️ if I get positive in two weeks, I will send more feedback.

PATRICK PAARSCH
736
PATRICK PAARSCH 2022.12.14 13:47 
 

Has anyone ever come anywhere near the backtest with a live account? XD

[Deleted] 2022.10.31 03:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FERDINAND TAMPUBOLON
64
FERDINAND TAMPUBOLON 2022.09.28 12:15 
 

PAIR GU

M15

https://charts.mql5.com/33/960/gbpusdc-m15-exness-technologies-ltd.png

TP 50 or 100

1234
Reply to review