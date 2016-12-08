Algorithmic FREE

Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels.

This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended deposit and lot size $1000 or more per 0.01, this version will not trade with a deposit less than $1000.







Features

It works with all brokers and all account types

The EA operation is protected against the broker influence

The spread does not matter

Uses averaging

Does not use grid and martingale





Parameters

Trade Settings

Open counter transaction time - Enable/disable opening a chain by time

- Enable/disable opening a chain by time Opening time - Time for opening a chain

Settings for displaying text and buttons

Location map - Location of the text and control buttons

- Location of the text and control buttons Indent Horizontal - Horizontal indent

- Horizontal indent Vertical Offset - Vertical indent

- Vertical indent The gap between the buttons - Distance between buttons

- Distance between buttons The size of the button text - Button text size

- Button text size Width button - Button width

- Button width The height of a button - Button height

- Button height Color buttons OPEN - OPEN button color

- OPEN button color The color of the button ADD - ADD button color

- ADD button color Color buttons CLOSE ALL - CLOSE ALL button color

- CLOSE ALL button color The color of the text on the button - Button text color

- Button text color The size of the text label - Label text size

- Label text size The height of the labels - Label height

- Label height The gap between the labels - Distance between labels

- Distance between labels The color of the text labels - Label text color





Recommendations

Carefully read the description and instructions of the Algorithmic Expert Advisor;

Before using on a live account, test the EA in the strategy tester with visualization;

Use VPS or hosting server, preferably with minimal network latency to the broker's server;

Do not run other experts on the account when the Algorithmic is running in manual mode;

Contact the author if you need instructions to the EA or if you have questions regarding the operation of the EA.





Screenshot

Testing was performed on the "Alpari-Standart3" quotes based on the "Opening prices" for 2016, GMT +2. This EA is not sensitive to the testing model and shows approximately the same results.

For comparison, see the test results of the full version of the Algorithmic based on "Every tick" with 99,90% for 2016, GMT +2.