Algorithmic FREE
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 November 2021
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels.
This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair.
It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended deposit and lot size $1000 or more per 0.01, this version will not trade with a deposit less than $1000.
Features
- It works with all brokers and all account types
- The EA operation is protected against the broker influence
- The spread does not matter
- Uses averaging
- Does not use grid and martingale
Parameters
Trade Settings
- Open counter transaction time - Enable/disable opening a chain by time
- Opening time - Time for opening a chain
Settings for displaying text and buttons
- Location map - Location of the text and control buttons
- Indent Horizontal - Horizontal indent
- Vertical Offset - Vertical indent
- The gap between the buttons - Distance between buttons
- The size of the button text - Button text size
- Width button - Button width
- The height of a button - Button height
- Color buttons OPEN - OPEN button color
- The color of the button ADD - ADD button color
- Color buttons CLOSE ALL - CLOSE ALL button color
- The color of the text on the button - Button text color
- The size of the text label - Label text size
- The height of the labels - Label height
- The gap between the labels - Distance between labels
- The color of the text labels - Label text color
Recommendations
- Carefully read the description and instructions of the Algorithmic Expert Advisor;
- Before using on a live account, test the EA in the strategy tester with visualization;
- Use VPS or hosting server, preferably with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
- Do not run other experts on the account when the Algorithmic is running in manual mode;
- Contact the author if you need instructions to the EA or if you have questions regarding the operation of the EA.
Screenshot
- Testing was performed on the "Alpari-Standart3" quotes based on the "Opening prices" for 2016, GMT +2. This EA is not sensitive to the testing model and shows approximately the same results.
- For comparison, see the test results of the full version of the Algorithmic based on "Every tick" with 99,90% for 2016, GMT +2.
NOTE. This version has limitations on the minimum deposit, lot, profit.
Excelente EA !!! FELICITACIONES