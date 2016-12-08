Algorithmic FREE

5

Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels.

This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended deposit and lot size $1000 or more per 0.01, this version will not trade with a deposit less than $1000.


Features

  • It works with all brokers and all account types
  • The EA operation is protected against the broker influence
  • The spread does not matter
  • Uses averaging
  • Does not use grid and martingale


Parameters

Trade Settings

  • Open counter transaction time - Enable/disable opening a chain by time
  • Opening time - Time for opening a chain

Settings for displaying text and buttons

  • Location map - Location of the text and control buttons
  • Indent Horizontal - Horizontal indent
  • Vertical Offset - Vertical indent
  • The gap between the buttons - Distance between buttons
  • The size of the button text - Button text size
  • Width button - Button width
  • The height of a button - Button height
  • Color buttons OPEN - OPEN button color
  • The color of the button ADD - ADD button color
  • Color buttons CLOSE ALL - CLOSE ALL button color
  • The color of the text on the button - Button text color
  • The size of the text label - Label text size
  • The height of the labels - Label height
  • The gap between the labels - Distance between labels
  • The color of the text labels - Label text color


Recommendations

  • Carefully read the description and instructions of the Algorithmic Expert Advisor;
  • Before using on a live account, test the EA in the strategy tester with visualization;
  • Use VPS or hosting server, preferably with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
  • Do not run other experts on the account when the Algorithmic is running in manual mode;
  • Contact the author if you need instructions to the EA or if you have questions regarding the operation of the EA.


Screenshot

  • Testing was performed on the "Alpari-Standart3" quotes based on the "Opening prices" for 2016, GMT +2. This EA is not sensitive to the testing model and shows approximately the same results.
  • For comparison, see the test results of the full version of the Algorithmic based on "Every tick" with 99,90% for 2016, GMT +2.

NOTE. This version has limitations on the minimum deposit, lot, profit.

Reviews 14
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 21:10 
 

Excelente EA !!! FELICITACIONES

Athiphat2018
14
Athiphat2018 2018.07.05 07:21 
 

Good EA

Tiago Martins
572
Tiago Martins 2017.06.27 21:07 
 

Profitable expert advisor.

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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 21:10 
 

Excelente EA !!! FELICITACIONES

Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.17 23:54 
 

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Athiphat2018
14
Athiphat2018 2018.07.05 07:21 
 

Good EA

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 14:49 
 

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DAS-FX
209
DAS-FX 2018.01.25 04:03 
 

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Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.23 18:40 
 

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Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.08.02 02:05 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.07.22 20:18 
 

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Tiago Martins
572
Tiago Martins 2017.06.27 21:07 
 

Profitable expert advisor.

Contao
153
Contao 2017.06.22 03:40 
 

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Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2017.02.09 08:32 
 

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Juvenille Emperor Limited
103133
Eleni Anna Branou 2017.02.07 19:10 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.01.02 16:02 
 

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e2-e4
53
e2-e4 2016.12.26 16:19 
 

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