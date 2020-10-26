Account Protector MT4

4.5

The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account.

Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts.

When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size.

Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily profit, weekly profit, monthly profit or account equity.

When adding new conditions, the view of the panel will change and the specified constraint will be displayed on the panel. You can increase or decrease the size of the panel by changing the font size.

A test mode has been added to check the EA's performance. In test mode, the EA will constantly open one order with a given Stop Loss and Take Profit. The test mode works only in the tester and will never open test orders when working online.



Reviews 12
30100520
14
30100520 2025.07.09 10:54 
 

hello.... execution time between close all chart and close all trade is a bit too short... can you kindly put like 10sec more than current time setting?? thanks

Mathieu Spiess
158
Mathieu Spiess 2025.06.14 18:49 
 

Super utile. Je recommande chaudement ce super outil de gestion.

Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia
354
Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia 2025.03.04 23:49 
 

Great EA wort it

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Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
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minic87
34
minic87 2026.04.30 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eloy.Hernando
31
Eloy.Hernando 2026.01.06 21:11 
 

It is working very well. It does what it says.

30100520
14
30100520 2025.07.09 10:54 
 

hello.... execution time between close all chart and close all trade is a bit too short... can you kindly put like 10sec more than current time setting?? thanks

Mathieu Spiess
158
Mathieu Spiess 2025.06.14 18:49 
 

Super utile. Je recommande chaudement ce super outil de gestion.

L.Metzger
25
L.Metzger 2025.05.20 17:58 
 

Good day, I would like to use your EA Account Protector and have a question about the Daily Loss. Let's say I entered 200 for Daily Loss and in the morning I made a 100 Euro profit. Now I have open positions at -200. Will the EA then close my positions, or is the Loss only based on the entire day and not on the open positions?

Vladimir Mametov
71676
Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2025.05.20 18:03
Hello, the advisor will close orders taking into account the profit, that is, when it is -300 if this happens today.
shirzadreza07
16
shirzadreza07 2025.04.29 21:21 
 

Just work once and if you want work correctly you must reinstall expert egain why

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.13 11:27 
 

Nice

Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia
354
Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia 2025.03.04 23:49 
 

Great EA wort it

NN
1174
NN 2024.12.19 22:50 
 

The Account Protector works well. Thanks for creating this tool and giving it to us traders for free.

Igor Isakov
1195
Igor Isakov 2023.02.28 12:42 
 

Very useful EA, works really well on my accounts.

Dr Michael Dominic Watson
243
Dr Michael Dominic Watson 2023.02.02 15:27 
 

Hi, I love this EA but would like a manual. Is there one available please?

Darya Kuznetsova
305
Darya Kuznetsova 2021.04.17 21:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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