Circuit EA
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
Circuit Expert Advisor.
EA uses arbitrage system of entering both direction of the market.
In addition EA has built in Filter Engine for triggering the trades.
All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit.
- No Grid, No Martingale, Works with high spread.
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid. User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets ", " IFCMarkets " platforms.