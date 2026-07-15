Double Band Reversal Ind

5

Double Band Reversal indicator MT4


Indicator based on bollinger bands and it shows arrows of high profit strategy in overbought / oversold areas.

the strategy is suitable for sideways markets like EURUSD AUDUSD EURGBP USDCHF CADCHF 15min 1H timeframes and more...


Expert Advisor + Live Signal based on this indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184273?source=Site+Profile

Reviews 1
Роман Мирошниченко
191
Роман Мирошниченко 2026.07.23 05:13 
 

It looks promising. If used correctly in the right places, it could become the foundation for a trading system !

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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Super Trend Ind MT5
Alexander Chertnik
Indicators
MT5 version of high rated Super Trend Indicator. Indicator uses two moving averages for calculating the trend direction.  Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with and arrow sizes. MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74549?source=Site +Profile+Seller#description
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Super Trend Ind
Alexander Chertnik
4.73 (41)
Indicators
Super Trend Indicator uses two moving averages for calculating the trend direction.  Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with and arrow sizes. MT5 version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185239?source=Site +Profile# FREE   Super Trend Expert Advisor >  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81160?source=Site +Profile+Seller best results broker > 
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RSI Extreme Zone
Alexander Chertnik
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones. in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows. Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Alert is also available for user.
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CPIndicator
Alexander Chertnik
4 (6)
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Indicator.  NEW!  FREE Candlestick Patterns Expert Advisor >  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105634?source=Site +Profile The Indicator draws colored candlestick patterns, their description and future levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit. Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results. Indicator can be highly customized by the user including change of colors, fonts, levels, candle sizes etc... developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarke
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EngulfingPatternEA
Alexander Chertnik
4.67 (6)
Experts
Expert Advisor trading especially engulfing pattern with a pullback candle.  minimum account 100 $. stable results on EURGBP 5Min since 2012. settings for optimization: maxSpread = maximum spread allowed for trading trailStop = distance of trailing stop profitTrailStop = profit for trail stop activation lotControl = lot control and its multiplication  candleSize = relative size of the engulfing candle peak_candle_back =  highest or lowest of engulfing candle developed, tested and optimized  
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Rsi Macd EA
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (4)
Experts
Rsi Macd Expert Advisor uses combined signal from 2 indicators (Rsi / Macd). Minimum trading account 500. best pairs: GBPCAD / EURUSD / CADJPY / USDCHF / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY best timeframe: 1H Setting can be define by the user: rsi levels / rsi period / macd period / risk / there are no stop loss or take profit and the expert closes orders by the indicator signal. developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
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SR indicator
Alexander Chertnik
5 (3)
Indicators
SR is a support and resistance indicator, it shows major highs and lows by different colors. The color of a level is changing if the last high or low are touching it. After the closing of a bar above or below level, it will delete it. extern inputs: loop for candles / colors / drawing time *This indicator signal is not perfect and have to be used with other market analysis and confirmations.
FREE
Bands Plus
Alexander Chertnik
4.46 (13)
Experts
Designed mainly for  USDCAD 1H market. Minimum trading account 100 $. Expert advisor operates by unique   Bands strategy and transaction algorithm. settings: minBalance - minimum account balance for trading maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading  maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation bandsPeriod - indicator period tradeProfit - profit for exit USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades tradeRange - range distance
FREE
MTF Trader
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
MTF Trader   EA uses several Bollinger Bands indicators for filtering and MAs for trigger. Symbol: GBPCAD. Timeframe: 1H. Deposit: 300 and higher. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit . No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.      User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed, tested and optimized from 2010 to   release d
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MA Cloud mt4
Alexander Chertnik
4 (2)
Indicators
Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style. Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50. the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries - creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other... Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing. Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.
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MAstochEA
Alexander Chertnik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Expert Advisor trading Moving Average and Stochastic strategy combined orders management. The EA uses Grid and Martingale .  Default setting for USDCAD 15m / USDCHF 15m / GBPJPY 5m. Strategy working since 2010. Preferred trading account 10000 $. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.      User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed, tested and optimized   on "   V
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MaEurUsd EA
Alexander Chertnik
4.5 (4)
Experts
This Expert Advisor destined for trading especially EURUSD 1h pair. Minimum trading account 300. The EA uses 2 moving averages for entering the market. There are no Take Profit of Stop Loss, the orders are closed then the serten group of trades are in profit. Settings for optimization can be modify by the user: trade distance / lot / profit / fast ma period / slow ma period developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
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Loop Pattern EA
Alexander Chertnik
5 (1)
Experts
Loop Pattern EA is an automatic long term strategy trader. Minimum trading account 10,000. Best performance on GBPUSD 1h. This EA calculates amount of candles back controllable by the user and applies certain function:     if   (calculate_Green_Body()>calculate_Red_Body() &&       calculate_Green_High()<calculate_Red_Low() && newcandle())      {  buy(); } ...           There are no stoploss or takeprofit and the trades closes then the opposite signal arrives. this EA operates only once per bar
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TDR gbpusd 1h
Alexander Chertnik
4.33 (3)
Experts
TDR gbpusd is an Expert Advisor designed to trade on gbpusd and other forex currencies. Best time frame: 1h. Minimum trading account 3000. This EA trading both direction of a market at the same time and opens multiple positions. This EA have 2 main modes:  safe mode(MaximumRisk=0.01) extreme mode(MaximumRisk=0.02) for 5000$ account. setting can be modify by user:  MaximumRisk / ProfitFactorMain / ProfitFactorPower this EA operates only once per bar closing, fast methods of optimization are vali
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Engulfing Pattern Pro version
Alexander Chertnik
4.33 (3)
Experts
Designed especially for GBPUSD 30m market. Minimum trading account 1000 $.  The EA trading engulfing candle formations combined with adx indicator. There are 3 main methods of orders placement and management, all three methods are profitable with different results for user to chose. tested on a specific market and timeframe  but can operate on other markets ass well. developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform.
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Circuit EA
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Circuit Expert Advisor.  EA uses arbitrage system of entering both direction of the market. In addition EA has built in Filter Engine for triggering the trades. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. No Grid,  No Martingale,  Works with high spread. This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.  User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed, tested and optimized   on "   Vantag
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HST Expert
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Head and Shoulders Expert Advisor for mt4 please take into consideration: the EA trading a very specific H&S Pattern, number of trades is low. Minimum trading deposit   100 $ . Default settings for   EURUSD 1H  chart, can be optimize for more charts. Fixed SL/TP & Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.     developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
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ATR parabolic
Alexander Chertnik
4.33 (3)
Experts
This EA trades the forex markets by a specific combination of ATR and parabolic SAR indicator signals and transaction management. the EA has stop loss and take profit. minimum trading account 500. default settings for GBPUSD 1h.  settings for optimization: ATRperiod lot sarStep sarMaximum tpFactor slFactor this EA(){      operates once per bar;      fast methods of optimization are valid(){      user can optimize by model (control point); || (open prices only); }} developed, tested and optimi
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RSI Bands Expert mt4
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Expert Advisor uses Rsi and Bands indicators for generating signals and trades exit. Minimum trading deposit   500 $ . EA optimized to run on GOLD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD 1H charts (sets in the comments) can be also optimized to work on more charts and different timeframes. EA uses Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.    developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
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MACD Divergence Lite
Alexander Chertnik
3 (3)
Experts
This EA trading by a combination of specific MACD Divergence pattern and indicators signals. Designed to work on EURUSD 1H market. Minimum trading deposit   100 $ .  All trades have fixed   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit . No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.      User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed and tested from 2005 to   release
FREE
ATR Bands
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Expert Advisor uses 2 ATR indicators and Bands for Enter trades. the trades will be closed after interaction with second Band indicator.  tested and optimized from 2010 on IFCMarkets. default settings for GBPCAD 15m chart. best performance on ranging markets. can be optimize for trading more symbols and timeframes. EA uses  grid   and   method. trading deposit:   1000 and higher. This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.     
FREE
Indicator Multi Panel
Alexander Chertnik
Indicators
IMP The Panel presents a number of indicators in abbreviated form: 2 oscillators, 2 trend and 1 volume indicator. Location -  upper left corner. Indicators values and colors can be customized by the user. Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results. This Indicator is a suitable tool for beginners and professional traders as one. Metta Trader 4 Indicator Version _1.0
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Visual Range Indicator
Alexander Chertnik
Indicators
"Visual Range - Spread Indicator".  This Indicator is an Essential Tool for Manual trading. it helps to avoid "off price" and "bad" entries caused by abnormally High spreads. ...................................................................................................................... At the Market Opening and News Reports - the Size of the Spread can go temporarily widely High. The Indicator shows the current Size of the Spread visually on the chart and its distance from the current pr
FREE
Rsi Pure Divergence
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (8)
Experts
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy. EA uses Grid method. Minimum trading account for 1 pair :  100 $. Designated for trading all major forex pairs. Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms. user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only. notice: in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers. in any case, optimize
Range Monster
Alexander Chertnik
4 (1)
Experts
EA uses high or low range to define possible Market Correction ,  after that the trades will be open according to Divergence Signal .  EA does not uses conventional stop loss and take profit functions,  trades will be closed at the indicator signal. EA uses also Hidden Divergence for exit trades. default setting for GBPCAD also working on: EURUSD / EURCAD / EURAUD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / AUDNZD /  AUDUSD ("FXCM broker" sets in the comments ) timeframe: 1H developed,  tested and optimized on FXCM
Multi FIBO
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Expert Advisor for  GBPUSD 1H . EA uses multiple Fibonacci Levels as support and resistance for entering the market. All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit . Minimum trading account: 300 $. Stop Loss & Take Profit are fixed and calculated by FIBO levels risk / reward ratio internal function. user has partial control of the function. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization a
MA RSI Expert
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Expert Advisor using 4 Moving Averages for generating enter signal and Rsi indicator for exit trades. tested and optimized from 2010 on IFCMarkets. default settings for EURUSD 15m chart. in addition, several sets in comment section: GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD / GBPCAD / AUDUSD / USDCAD / NZDUSD / EURJPY (15m) AUDJPY / CADCHF (30m) CADCHF / CHFJPY (1H) the EA can be optimize for trading more symbols and timeframes. if you run the EA on multiple charts - use different magics. EA uses   grid   and
Harmonica Japan
Alexander Chertnik
3 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
Double Band Reversal
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Double Band Reversal EA MT4 Live Signal :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376351?source=Site +Profile Minimum trading account : 100 $  Charts :  AUDUSD 15m , EURUSD 15m , CADCHF 1H , EURCAD 1H , EURGBP 1H Broker : any No Grid, No Martingale. No fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit (EA will Enter and Exit trades by indicator signal). EA will run only 1 trade per direction on 1 chart. EA uses 2 Bollinger Bands Indicators , Price action and HL calculations for calculating overpriced areas. ADX In
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Роман Мирошниченко
191
Роман Мирошниченко 2026.07.23 05:13 
 

It looks promising. If used correctly in the right places, it could become the foundation for a trading system !

Alexander Chertnik
95033
Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2026.07.23 10:50
thanks. it is a foundation for a trading system. there is a link in the overview for the EA and its live signal.
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