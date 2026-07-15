Double Band Reversal Ind
- Indicators
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 July 2026
Double Band Reversal indicator MT4
Indicator based on bollinger bands and it shows arrows of high profit strategy in overbought / oversold areas.
the strategy is suitable for sideways markets like EURUSD AUDUSD EURGBP USDCHF CADCHF 15min 1H timeframes and more...
Expert Advisor + Live Signal based on this indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184273?source=Site+Profile
It looks promising. If used correctly in the right places, it could become the foundation for a trading system !