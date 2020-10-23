ATR parabolic
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
This EA trades the forex markets by a specific
combination of ATR and parabolic SAR indicator signals and transaction management.
the EA has stop loss and take profit.
minimum trading account 500.
default settings for GBPUSD 1h.
- settings for optimization:
- ATRperiod
- lotsarStep
- sarMaximum
- tpFactor
- slFactor
this EA(){
operates once per bar;
fast methods of optimization are valid(){
user can optimize by model (control point); || (open prices only); }}
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
BUEN ROBOT , felicitaciones , se gana poco pero se gana , GRACIAS