ATR parabolic

4.33

This EA trades the forex markets by a specific

combination of ATR and parabolic SAR indicator signals and transaction management.

the EA has stop loss and take profit.

minimum trading account 500.

default settings for GBPUSD 1h. 
  • settings for optimization:
  • ATRperiod
  • lotsarStep
  • sarMaximum
  • tpFactor
  • slFactor
this EA(){
          operates once per bar; 
          fast methods of optimization are valid(){
          user can optimize by model (control point); || (open prices only); }}


developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

Recommended broker > Vantage






Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 23:52 
 

BUEN ROBOT , felicitaciones , se gana poco pero se gana , GRACIAS

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.16 15:38 
 

good job

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.10.29 13:56 
 

Testing , good until now

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3 (1)
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Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 23:52 
 

BUEN ROBOT , felicitaciones , se gana poco pero se gana , GRACIAS

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.16 15:38 
 

good job

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.10.29 13:56 
 

Testing , good until now

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