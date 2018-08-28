Needle
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
Needle is an adviser who trades on the breakout of support and resistance levels. Trading is pending orders. To support the position, a trailing stop is used.
Recommendations
Currency pair: EURUSD;
Accuracy : 5 signs;
Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1;
Recommended leverage: from 1:100 and above;
Minimum deposit: $ 100;
Before installing on a live account, test with minimal risk;
Brokers with low spreads and low commission.
Settings and Input Parameters
Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit);
FixLot - A fixed lot size is used, if Risk = 0;
Magic - Magic number of the expert;
StopLoss (pips) - Stop-loss;
TakeProfit (pips) - Take-profit;
Start - Time to start trading;
Finish - The end time of the trade;
Trailing stop - Trailing stop (if 0 - not used);
Trailing step - Trailing step
Level shift on Buy - offset from level for purchase
Level shift on Sell - offset from level for sale
ZigZag - zigzag settings
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