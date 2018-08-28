Needle

Needle is an adviser who trades on the breakout of support and resistance levels. Trading is pending orders. To support the position, a trailing stop is used.



Recommendations
Currency pair: EURUSD;
Accuracy : 5 signs;
Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1;
Recommended leverage: from 1:100 and above;
Minimum deposit: $ 100;
Before installing on a live account, test with minimal risk;
Brokers with low spreads and low commission.


Settings and Input Parameters
Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit);
FixLot - A fixed lot size is used, if Risk = 0;
Magic - Magic number of the expert;
StopLoss (pips) - Stop-loss;
TakeProfit (pips) - Take-profit;
Start - Time to start trading;
Finish - The end time of the trade;
Trailing stop - Trailing stop (if 0 - not used);
Trailing step - Trailing step
Level shift on Buy - offset from level for purchase
Level shift on Sell - offset from level for sale
ZigZag - zigzag settings
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions. Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders). Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color. Indicator Parameters Color of the text on the chart:
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Alexander Pekhterev
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The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8. The grid of pending orders is built following the trend . Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss. Settings and Inputs Risk: Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high); Levels for placing pending orders: Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pend
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The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
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Experts
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Experts
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Alexander Pekhterev
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Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
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Juan Perez Pereira
10228
Juan Perez Pereira 2018.09.15 17:26 
 

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