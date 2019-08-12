PZ Bollinger Trend EA MT4

This expert advisor trades using the Bollinger Trend Indicator, and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and days, several trading behaviors and a martingale mode.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

Easy to use and supervise

Customizable trading direction

Customizable indicator settings

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Built-in money management

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Filter trading by forex sessions

The EA implements four different trading behaviors:

Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals

Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals

Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals

Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

The EA implements four money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade

Additionally, the EA implements time filter controls:

Enable or disable trading during the Asian Session

Enable or disable trading during the European Session

Enable or disable trading during the American Session



Input Parameters

Trading Settings - Choose trading direction (regular, inverse, only long, only short)



Bollinger Bands - This parameter group holds the bollinger bands settings.

Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Additionally, choose if trade should be closed when the price goes back to the bollinger bands average.

Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.





What to expect



This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.

Author



Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.