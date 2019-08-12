PZ Bollinger Trend EA MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
This expert advisor trades using the Bollinger Trend Indicator, and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and days, several trading behaviors and a martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Customizable trading direction
- Customizable indicator settings
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Built-in money management
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Filter trading by forex sessions
The EA implements four different trading behaviors:
- Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals
- Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals
- Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals
- Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals
The EA implements four money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Additionally, the EA implements time filter controls:
- Enable or disable trading during the Asian Session
- Enable or disable trading during the European Session
- Enable or disable trading during the American Session
Input Parameters
- Trading Settings - Choose trading direction (regular, inverse, only long, only short)
- Bollinger Bands - This parameter group holds the bollinger bands settings.
- Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Additionally, choose if trade should be closed when the price goes back to the bollinger bands average.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expect
This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
This program leaves you on the right side of the trend for the vast majority of the time. I use it in conjunction with a crossover tool and time of day to achieve a high win ratio. I have purchased other products from Arturo Lopez Perez and find them to be well written.