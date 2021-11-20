MA Cloud mt4

Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.

Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50.

the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries -

creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other...

Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing.





Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.