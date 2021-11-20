MA Cloud mt4

4

Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.

Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50.

the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries -

creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other...

Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing.


Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.


Reviews 3
intan08
1390
intan08 2021.11.21 20:14 
 

Useful indeed, thanks.

Rich8989
718
Rich8989 2024.11.01 08:53 
 

Many thanks for sharing.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

intan08
1390
intan08 2021.11.21 20:14 
 

Useful indeed, thanks.

Alexander Chertnik
92937
Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2021.11.22 07:37
tnx man :)
