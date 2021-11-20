MA Cloud mt4
- Indicators
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.0
Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.
Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50.
the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries -
creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other...
Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing.
Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.
Useful indeed, thanks.