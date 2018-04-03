Bollinger with WPR demo

This Expert Advisor is the free version of "Bollinger with WPR scalper", which is based on the Bollinger bands and Williams' Percent Range indicators. Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available. Nevertheless, it can make quite a lot of deals, so you do not have to wait for positions to be opened (with the appropriate settings and timeframes below H1).

The EA can be used on timeframes from M5 to H4. Before installing for each timeframe, do not forget to optimize the parameters.

Input parameters