MAstochEA
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
Expert Advisor trading Moving Average and Stochastic strategy combined orders management.
The EA uses Grid and Martingale.
Default setting for USDCAD 15m / USDCHF 15m / GBPJPY 5m.
Strategy working since 2010.
Preferred trading account 10000 $.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.
- User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
Good results , good EA.