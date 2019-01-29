PZ Heiken Ashi EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.
[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]
- Easy to use and supervise
- It implements three different entry strategies
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features
- Filter trading by forex sessions
- Built-in money management
The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will:
- Trade at trend color changes
- Trade breakouts in the direction of the trend
Additionally, the EA implements four different behaviors:
- Regular: Buy on bullish signals sell on bearish signals
- Inverse: Sell on bullish signals and buy on bearish signals
- Only Buy: Buy only and disregard bearish signals
- Only Sell: Sell only and disregard bullish signals
Furthermore, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Heiken Ashi Smoothed - This parameter group holds the Heiken Ashi Smoothed settings.
- Trading Settings - Enable or disable trading setups and directions.
- Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, trades can be closed on opposite signals.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expect
This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Have been deep into the EA world for 7 months now, nothing is perfect off the shelf. Broker, instrument, leverage, all play a part. But this EA after weeks of meticulous testing is proving excellent. I personally use HA in trading anyway so wanted an EA that was based on it. The fact that you have numerous risk management with this makes it usable as a stand alone strategy so I give it 5 stars.