HST Expert
- Experts
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
Head and Shoulders Expert Advisor for mt4
please take into consideration: the EA trading a very specific H&S Pattern, number of trades is low.
Minimum trading deposit 100 $.
Default settings for EURUSD 1H chart, can be optimize for more charts.
- Fixed SL/TP & Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage
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