Proftrader Free
- Experts
-
Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 April 2019
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader. Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous transaction;
- DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
- OrderComments - comments to the opened deal by this advisor;
- TradeEveryTick - trade every tick (slows down testing a lot);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Magic (unique identifier) - a unique identifier (it is necessary to make it different, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- TakeProfit - order closing price when profitability level is reached;
- StopLoss - order closing price when the loss ratio is reached;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic order closure by the opposite signal (true - on, false - off);
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value (0 - do not use trailing stop);
- BreakevenValue - set the stop loss to breakeven after the price passes the specified value (0 - the parameter is not used);
- PeriodMACD - period of MACD indicators;
- MACDPeriod2 - the second period of the MACD;
- MACDPeriod3 - period of another MACD indicator;
- MACDSignalPeriod - period of the signal line of the MACD indicator;
- MACDSignalPeriod2 - period of the signal line of another MACD indicator;
- PeriodRSI - RSI indicator period;
- LevelsRSI - RSI indicator levels;
- Min high-low candle - the minimum candle length (from its maximum to the minimum);
- CandlesFactor - determination coefficient of a bullish or bearish candle;
- CandlesVolume - the number of candles to compare the volume;
- PeriodATR - period of the Average True Range indicator;
- MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the Average True Range indicator;
- ShowInfo - show information (slows down testing when enabled);
- MaxTradeCount - the maximum number of trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used);
- MaxLossCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used).
The full version of the advisor is located at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34439
EXCELENTE TRABAJO !!! felicitaciones