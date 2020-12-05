Rsi Pure Divergence

Designated for trading all major forex pairs.

Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m





VantageMarkets

user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only.





notice:

in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers.

in any case, optimize the EA on your broker account before running / testing it.

optimization is super easy and also explained in the pics.