Rsi Pure Divergence

4.25

The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy.

EA uses Grid method.

Minimum trading account for 1 pair : 100 $.

Designated for trading all major forex pairs.

Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m


developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms.

user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously.

user can use this EA as indicator only.


notice:

in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers.

in any case, optimize the EA on your broker account before running / testing it.

optimization is super easy and also explained in the pics.



Reviews 9
Tetsuya Tamaoki
3115
Tetsuya Tamaoki 2021.10.25 02:48 
 

Good ea and author.

Jie Hao Xie
245
Jie Hao Xie 2021.09.28 18:09 
 

This is the best and most valuable EA I have ever used. It can easily carry out risk control and automatic billing. Thank you very much for the source code given by the author. I made certain changes. I replaced RSI with MFI. , In addition, the lossmax is changed to the form of the percentage of the balance, the whole EA design is very good, and it is very cheap

Alexander Men
1760
Alexander Men 2021.09.05 05:36 
 

I bought it a few days ago. The backtesting results looked very good. I put it on a demo account, it opened and closed a few trades so far in profit. I will be running it in demo for a month to see how it handles volatility. Looks like a good ea.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
Expert Advisor using 4 Moving Averages for generating enter signal and Rsi indicator for exit trades. tested and optimized from 2010 on IFCMarkets. default settings for EURUSD 15m chart. in addition, several sets in comment section: GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD / GBPCAD / AUDUSD / USDCAD / NZDUSD / EURJPY (15m) AUDJPY / CADCHF (30m) CADCHF / CHFJPY (1H) the EA can be optimize for trading more symbols and timeframes. if you run the EA on multiple charts - use different magics. EA uses   grid   and
Harmonica Japan
Alexander Chertnik
3 (1)
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Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
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Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Double Band Reversal EA MT4 Live Signal :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376351?source=Site +Profile Minimum trading account : 100 $  Charts :  AUDUSD 15m , EURUSD 15m , CADCHF 1H , EURCAD 1H , EURGBP 1H Broker : any No Grid, No Martingale. No fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit (EA will Enter and Exit trades by indicator signal). EA will run only 1 trade per direction on 1 chart. EA uses 2 Bollinger Bands Indicators , Price action and HL calculations for calculating overpriced areas. ADX In
Filter:
Kiyotaka Takahashi
985
Kiyotaka Takahashi 2022.07.14 04:42 
 

I bought this EA and optimized the setting for several pairs according to the attached figure. Now I'm testing them on demo account. But I think something wrong. For example, The EA makes 5 grid positions on AUDNZD H1 timeframe and all of them are plus (having unrealized gain), but the EA does not close those positions. I wait several hours or days and positions were closed with minimum profit. Now, I'm wondering what is the important parameter for optimization.

Alexander Chertnik
95111
Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2022.07.17 18:15
Hi, thank you very much.
the parameter for closing trades in profit is "rsiExit".. however, sometimes the trades will run in profit without the value reaching this point and after some time, the EA will close the trades with minimum profit. the solution for that will be adding trail stop function to EA and, i started to do it already but my pc died and after that my laptop died also.. so, things will take time.. the EA will be more effective.
Andres Ngi
140
Andres Ngi 2022.07.05 19:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Chertnik
95111
Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2022.07.06 19:26
first of all, thank you for your review and purchase. define please what do you mean by "not working".. at the test examples you can see the performance of the EA on my specific broker. this is "broker sensitive EA" and you need to optimize it on your broker before running or testing (this info is from the EAs page). if you want to cancel the purchase, talk to the service desk and if they agree, i will approve the canceling.
cscben Cheng
635
cscben Cheng 2021.10.29 14:06 
 

UPdated 14/1/2022 Version 3.1 test

Many single loss trades (no grids open, not by SL), it seems something wrong with the "Trailing stop". Most of the losing trades happened in night time, these may be caused by market & broker.

Anyway this EA is not realiable so far, bugs after bugs. Very disappointed.

Updated 17 Dec 21: Tested the EA up to now, so far so good. Good EA, I give 6 stars as it is the best price performance EA I've used.

Worth 6 stars if bug free! Waiting for debug (look at my comments).

Alexander Chertnik
95111
Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2021.10.30 17:01
hi, the bug is fixed. it was something with "autolot". new version is available for download. optimize the EA on your broker in any case.
Tetsuya Tamaoki
3115
Tetsuya Tamaoki 2021.10.25 02:48 
 

Good ea and author.

Jie Hao Xie
245
Jie Hao Xie 2021.09.28 18:09 
 

This is the best and most valuable EA I have ever used. It can easily carry out risk control and automatic billing. Thank you very much for the source code given by the author. I made certain changes. I replaced RSI with MFI. , In addition, the lossmax is changed to the form of the percentage of the balance, the whole EA design is very good, and it is very cheap

Alexander Men
1760
Alexander Men 2021.09.05 05:36 
 

I bought it a few days ago. The backtesting results looked very good. I put it on a demo account, it opened and closed a few trades so far in profit. I will be running it in demo for a month to see how it handles volatility. Looks like a good ea.

alelory20001996
305
alelory20001996 2021.07.06 00:28 
 

Grande ea !!, si presta a molti settaggi , praticamente la bonta' dell'exspert e' nelle tue mani , a me va' tranquillamente , gli faccio fare gli scambi che ritengo giusto ...e come ripeto e'tutto da settare..

Yuji Hiiragi
1868
Yuji Hiiragi 2021.04.23 23:32 
 

It's worth trying. Thanks author for sharing good robots.

HomayounT
348
HomayounT 2021.02.24 15:09 
 

I bought it 3 days ago. One trade only opened so far. So it looks slow. But user-friendly and very easy to install and start. Thanks to author for advising me if there are dynamic and more profitable but safe EA setting against increasing initial deposit. Thanks.

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