Rsi Pure Divergence
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 6.11
- Updated: 21 September 2022
- Activations: 20
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy.
EA uses Grid method.
Minimum trading account for 1 pair : 100 $.
Designated for trading all major forex pairs.
Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets platforms.
user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously.
user can use this EA as indicator only.
notice:
in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers.
in any case, optimize the EA on your broker account before running / testing it.
optimization is super easy and also explained in the pics.
Good ea and author.