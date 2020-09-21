Loop Pattern EA is an automatic long term strategy trader.

Minimum trading account 10,000.

Best performance on GBPUSD 1h.

This EA calculates amount of candles back controllable by the user and applies certain function:

There are no stoploss or takeprofit and the trades closes then the opposite signal arrives.

this EA operates only once per bar closing, fast methods of optimization are valid.

the user can optimize by model (control point) & (open prices only)





developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

Recommended broker > Vantage



