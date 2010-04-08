ATR Bands
- Experts
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.0
Expert Advisor uses 2 ATR indicators and Bands for Enter trades.
the trades will be closed after interaction with second Band indicator.
tested and optimized from 2010 on IFCMarkets.
default settings for GBPCAD 15m chart.
best performance on ranging markets.
can be optimize for trading more symbols and timeframes.
EA uses grid and method.
trading deposit: 1000 and higher.
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.
- User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only).
- Works with high spreads.