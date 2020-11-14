EngulfingPatternEA
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 November 2020
Expert Advisor trading especially engulfing pattern with a pullback candle.
minimum account 100 $.
stable results on EURGBP 5Min since 2012.
- settings for optimization:
- maxSpread = maximum spread allowed for trading
- trailStop = distance of trailing stop
- profitTrailStop = profit for trail stop activation
- lotControl = lot control and its multiplication
- candleSize = relative size of the engulfing candle
- peak_candle_back = highest or lowest of engulfing candle
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
EXCELENTE EA tiene resultados estables , GRACIAS AL CREADOR DEL ROBOT