The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels.

The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency.

The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions.

For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade.

It is possible to enable and disable the ability to move the lines by double-clicking the selected line.

The EA is able to work with manually placed orders when magic = 0.

Mt5 version

System settings

Line type – line type.

– line type. Averaging included – enable averaging.

– enable averaging. Pyramiding included – enable pyramiding.



– enable pyramiding. Averaging only by Line – use averaging only by lines.

– use averaging only by lines. Pyramiding only by Line – use pyramiding only by lines.



– use pyramiding only by lines. Martingale type – type of the martingale.

– type of the martingale. Martingale progression – step of the lot increment.

– step of the lot increment. Lot – lot size.

– lot size. Step averaging in points – step of the averaging orders in points.

– step of the averaging orders in points. Step averaging in minutes – step of the averaging orders in minutes.

– step of the averaging orders in minutes. Line distance in points – distance to place the lines in points.

– distance to place the lines in points. Stoploss in points - stoploss in points.



- stoploss in points. Takeprofit in points – take profit in points.

– take profit in points. Trail type – trailing stop type.

– trailing stop type. Trail stop – distance of the trailing stop in points or in minutes.

– distance of the trailing stop in points or in minutes. Slippage in points – price slippage in points.

– price slippage in points. OrderMagicNumber – magic number.

– magic number. Ses start trade - ea star trade time.

- ea star trade time. Ses end trade - ea end trade time.



- ea end trade time. Color BUY line – color of the lines for buying.

– color of the lines for buying. Color SELL line – color of the lines for selling.

– color of the lines for selling. Line width – line width.

– line width. Number of objects (1-5) – the number of lines in each direction (1-5).



