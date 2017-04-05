Trade Lines

4.91

The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels.

The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency.

The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions.

For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade.

It is possible to enable and disable the ability to move the lines by double-clicking the selected line.

The EA is able to work with manually placed orders when magic = 0.

Mt5 version

System settings

  • Line type – line type.
  • Averaging included – enable averaging.
  • Pyramiding included – enable pyramiding.
  • Averaging only by Line – use averaging only by lines.
  • Pyramiding only by Line – use pyramiding only by lines.
  • Martingale type – type of the martingale.
  • Martingale progression – step of the lot increment.
  • Lot – lot size.
  • Step averaging in points – step of the averaging orders in points.
  • Step averaging in minutes – step of the averaging orders in minutes.
  • Line distance in points – distance to place the lines in points.
  • Stoploss in points - stoploss in points.
  • Takeprofit in points – take profit in points.
  • Trail type – trailing stop type.
  • Trail stop – distance of the trailing stop in points or in minutes.
  • Slippage in points – price slippage in points.
  • OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
  • Ses start trade - ea star trade time.
  • Ses end trade - ea end trade time.
  • Color BUY line – color of the lines for buying.
  • Color SELL line – color of the lines for selling.
  • Line width – line width.
  • Number of objects (1-5) – the number of lines in each direction (1-5).


Reviews 13
JUAN rulfo
348
JUAN rulfo 2026.04.20 12:21 
 

very nice and simple ea, it has been making me steady profit this month. just set and forget but you have to be patient with it because it trades

jj624038
144
jj624038 2025.05.28 16:12 
 

Labai geras robatukas.

Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine
213
Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine 2024.08.21 17:06 
 

Un mélange de martingale et de grid avec en plus les supports et résistances. Drawdown faible environ 1%, un solde de toutes les positions ouvertes dans le positif contrairement au autre robot proposé sur ce site. Je vais poser en commentaire mes 2 fichiers set (forex,exotique et Gold ). Un TRÈS GRAND merci pour ce robot et en plus gratuit :)

Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.5 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
BDB Reversion 4
Daniel Pall
Experts
BDB Reversion 4 is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor for EURUSD and EURGBP on the H1 timeframe, with grid-based recovery and basket take profit. Designed for low-intervention, automated execution on RAW spread accounts. LIVE VERIFIED RESULTS Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366129 Running live on EURUSD and EURGBP H1, real broker conditions, no demo cherry-picking. HOW IT WORKS BDB Reversion 4 iden
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
QueenBeta
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
QueenBeta — Free Trial Edition QueenBeta is a powerful swing‑trading algorithm built for precision and adaptability. Designed with advanced neural logic, it identifies high‑probability setups and reacts dynamically to market volatility — making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across major pairs and gold. Execution chart period timeframe must be H4. For a limited period , QueenBeta is available completely free for testing. This is your chance to experience its power, analyze i
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Seine
Andrey Boytsov
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA does not place pending orders, but forms a virtual grid according to the settings. The EA showed maximum efficiency on a pair of EURJPY. The work of the adviser can be seen on the information panel. For stable work on a cent account you need at least $ 600. With such a deposit, the EA withstands recoilless movement of the price of 4000 pips and does not lose the starting depositю
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
CryptoTrend
Paulo Martins Barbosa
4 (2)
Experts
<h3>CryptoTrend</h3> <p> <b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version. </p> <h3>Overview</h3> <p> This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading. </p> <p> There is no marti
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
Perpetuum Mobile for MT4
Ivan Negreshnyi
Experts
Easy to use, fully automated neural network trading robot. Works on the H1 timeframe with two currency pairs (AUDCAD, USDCAD). Limitations of the free version - only two currency pairs support (7 in the full version) and 0.01 lots max order size. Minimal recommended deposit size: with grid enabled - $150 per symbol; with grid disabled - $100 for all symbols. Parameters Instruments - currency pairs to trade; Order size calc method - type of the calculation of the order size; Fixed order size -
FREE
SPD HighLow
Paranchai Tensit
4 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
FREE
EA Fast Gold
Nastassia Vasilenka
3.67 (3)
Experts
EA Fast Gold is a highly effective trading advisor specially designed for trading gold assets in the financial markets. This automated tool uses advanced algorithms and market data analysis to make informed trading decisions in real time. The main goal of EA Fast Gold is to maximize profits from gold trading while minimizing risks. Attention trader. You are here -  https://telegra.ph/Trading-Floor-11-19 Join our cozy Discord server ️ ️   https://discord.gg/JSFt2xKTau Features of the t
FREE
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.67 (3)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Experts
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
Providec
Dmitriy Prigodich
5 (3)
Experts
Советник Providec, это хорошее добавление к портфелю или при грамотном ММ отличный основной робот. Предназначен для разгона депозита. Благодаря высокой вероятности профитной сделки можно разгонять маленькие дэпо. Минимум параметров для простоты использования. StopLoss, как опция, указывается пользователем в параметрах. Советник предназначен для торговли на любой валютной паре, на таймфрейме Min_5 . Не мартингейл, не арбитраж . Советник торгующий от уровней: Providec. Редко, но метко Параметры M
FREE
Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
More from author
Constructor
Aleksey Semenov
Utilities
Constructor is a convenient tool for creating, (building strategies) testing and applying trading strategies and ideas, as well as testing and using separate indicators and their groups. Constructor includes opening, closing, deal tracking, averaging and recovery modules, as well as various trading options with and without averaging and martingale. You are able to connect up to 10 different external indicators. Find the detailed instructions in the attached pdf file. Trading settings averaging
FREE
Stoch CCI RSI
Aleksey Semenov
5 (1)
Experts
STOCH+RSI+CCI Expert Advisor is based on standard Stochastic, RSI, and CCI indicators. A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing. A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss. System settings averaging included – enable averaging. averaging only on signal – average only by a signal. averaging Type
TMA Simplemartin
Aleksey Semenov
5 (2)
Experts
TMA Simplemartin Expert Advisor is based on TMA channel indicator, as well as Stochastic and CCI standard indicators. A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing. A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss (TMA compiled into resources). System settings averaging included – enable averaging. averagi
Autolock
Aleksey Semenov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators. The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work. The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing. The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders. The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0. Settings First order type – first order type. martingale mode – martingale typ
True Macd Range
Aleksey Semenov
Experts
The True Macd Range Expert Advisor is based on the standard MACD and ATR indicators. A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing. The EA utilizes averaging and martingale, as well as the function of recovery from a loss. System settings averaging included – enable averaging. averaging only on signal – average only by a signal. closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal. martingale mode – martingale type. recovery mo
Pivot Levels EA
Aleksey Semenov
5 (2)
Experts
The Pivot Levels Expert Advisor is based on the Pivot levels indicator. The EA trades a very simple strategy - daily reversal. Averaging and martingale are used in the process of trading, it trades instant and pending orders, does not use stop loss or take profit. Orders are opened and closed only at a signal. System settings martingale mode – martingale type. martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step. martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step. lotsize
Trade Lines mt5
Aleksey Semenov
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
Filter:
JUAN rulfo
348
JUAN rulfo 2026.04.20 12:21 
 

very nice and simple ea, it has been making me steady profit this month. just set and forget but you have to be patient with it because it trades

jj624038
144
jj624038 2025.05.28 16:12 
 

Labai geras robatukas.

Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine
213
Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine 2024.08.21 17:06 
 

Un mélange de martingale et de grid avec en plus les supports et résistances. Drawdown faible environ 1%, un solde de toutes les positions ouvertes dans le positif contrairement au autre robot proposé sur ce site. Je vais poser en commentaire mes 2 fichiers set (forex,exotique et Gold ). Un TRÈS GRAND merci pour ce robot et en plus gratuit :)

Руслан Гал
38
Руслан Гал 2024.08.10 19:31 
 

Очень хороший индикатор!

Serdar Altuntas
150
Serdar Altuntas 2024.07.03 16:57 
 

Perfect! Just pleas add auto pivot lines or supply demand zones thats ea can trade with these levels, its better or auto trend lines maybe

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2024.01.17 07:28 
 

Direk canl alım satımda kriptoda denedim. Kullandığım en iyi araçlardan biri keşke mt 5 versiyonu da olsaydı bu güzel robotu bizlere ücretsiz olarak sunduğu için çok teşekkür eder çok kazançlar dilerim. MT 5 versiyonunu da bizlere sunarsa harika olur. Emeğinize sağlık

Aleksey Semenov
10668
Reply from developer Aleksey Semenov 2024.01.17 23:11
Thanks, mt5 version would be here at this year
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.09 23:30 
 

BUEN Trabajo , seguir las indicaciones del Creador del Robot .

09122017109
86
09122017109 2023.10.29 14:42 
 

Хороший

noiseofrain
116
noiseofrain 2023.02.18 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2022.11.06 19:10 
 

I give 5 stars for the support. I'm testing EA Constructor at the moment. Aleksey special add some setting after my sugest. I like that cooperation. Great job.

Olayinka Richard Onanuga
141
Olayinka Richard Onanuga 2021.07.31 19:27 
 

Amazing EA. Very very effective. I have 2 questions 1. What is the advisable minimum account balance for this EA to trade effectively? How can one reduce the number of trades the EA takes. I fee it takes too many at once.

Aleksey Semenov
10668
Reply from developer Aleksey Semenov 2021.07.31 20:26
Hi, this is not full automate EA, it use lines as a signal to open trades - so use short line segment if you need limit to open new trades
Davi Ribeiro Dorneles
468
Davi Ribeiro Dorneles 2021.01.05 20:11 
 

I'm using it on the real account and I like how it behaves!

Reply to review