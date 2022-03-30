Indicator Multi Panel
- Indicators
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
IMP
The Panel presents a number of indicators in abbreviated form:
2 oscillators, 2 trend and 1 volume indicator.
Location - upper left corner.
Indicators values and colors can be customized by the user.
Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.
This Indicator is a suitable tool for beginners and professional traders as one.
Metta Trader 4 Indicator Version _1.0