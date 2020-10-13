SR indicator
- Indicators
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
SR is a support and resistance indicator,
it shows major highs and lows by different colors.
The color of a level is changing if the last high or low are touching it.
After the closing of a bar above or below level, it will delete it.
extern inputs: loop for candles / colors / drawing time
*This indicator signal is not perfect and have to be used with other market analysis and confirmations.
Can it be improved, for example by providing price information, and if possible for meta5 too?