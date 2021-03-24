MACD Divergence Lite
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 November 2021
This EA trading by a combination of specific MACD Divergence pattern and indicators signals.
Designed to work on EURUSD 1H market.
Minimum trading deposit 100 $.
All trades have fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- No Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.
- User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)
developed and tested from 2005 to release date on " VantageMarkets ", FXCM and TGL Colmex.
Recommended broker > Vantage
Good working ea