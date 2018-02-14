MACD Trader FREE
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 30 March 2018
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators.
The free version has the following limitations.
- No panel for opening orders.
- The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar.
- Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders.
- Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes.
- During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are checked.
The paid version is available here.
Parameters
Common
- TradeObjectsDelete: delete trade objects.
- Magic: Magic number of orders opened by the EA.
- Trading: type of trading, Netting or Standard in the directions specified in TheMainPair.
- SavingInfo: save to files/variables.
- Messages: messages.
Indicators
- MACD
- MACDfastEMA: Fast EMA Period.
- MACDslowEMA: Slow EMA Period.
- MACDsigLine: Signal SMA Period.
- MACDprice: select one of the price options.
- MACDnoOpen: the number of points from 0 to not open positions.
- iBarLook: number of bars to look back for comparison. Refers to both indicators. There is no need to set a large value. The optimal ones are 1-3.
- Envelopes
- EnvelopesPeriod: period.
- EnvelopesShift: MA shift.
- EnvelopesPrice: select one of the price options.
- EnvelopesMAMethod: smoothing methods
- EnvelopesDeviation: deviation (in percent).
Working with Orders
- MaxSpread: maximum allowable spread to open trades. 0 - any.
- Deviation: default slippage.
- StepPips: distance to the next order in pips.
- StopLossOrder: stop loss when opening an order. **
- TakeProfitOrder: take profit when opening an order. **
Working with a loss-making order
- MinusProfitFactor: * for the negative order, Lot*X. **
- LockMinusProfitFactor: * for covering the negative order, Lot*X.
Stop Loss when tracking for profitable market orders
(All stop losses should not be lower than allowed by STOPLEVEL)
- SecCheckStop: the minimum number of seconds to modify Stop Loss/Take Profit.
- InterestOrderP: breakeven percentage for profitable orders. **
- MinStopLoss: minimum stop loss for profitable orders. **
- TakeProfitOrderMod: take profit for modified orders. **
Take profit
- ProfitFactor: * for all orders (average Lot*X). **
- PairFactor: * for the currency pair during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
- PairHeadingFactor: * for the currency pair direction during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
- OrderProfitFactor: * for profitable orders during rollbacks. **
Training
- TrainingWork: training mode
- AnalysisProfit: profit of an order to add it to the trading database (pips)
- AnalysisMinus: loss of an order to remove it from the database (pips)
* - profit multiplier
** - if 0, disabled/not used/not taken
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