MTF Trader
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
MTF Trader
EA uses several Bollinger Bands indicators for filtering and MAs for trigger.
Symbol: GBPCAD.
Timeframe: 1H.
Deposit: 300 and higher.
All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- No Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.
- User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)
developed, tested and optimized from 2010 to release date on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage