MTF Trader

MTF Trader  

EA uses several Bollinger Bands indicators for filtering and MAs for trigger.

Symbol: GBPCAD.

Timeframe: 1H.

Deposit: 300 and higher.

All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • No Grid.
  • No Martingale.
  • Works with high spread
  • This EA operates only once per bar opening.      
  • Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.     
  • User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)

      developed, tested and optimized from 2010 to release date on " VantageMarkets " platform.


      Recommended broker > Vantage



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