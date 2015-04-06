RSI Bands Expert mt4
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
Expert Advisor uses Rsi and Bands indicators for generating signals and trades exit.
Minimum trading deposit 500 $.
EA optimized to run on GOLD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY / AUDNZD 1H charts (sets in the comments)
can be also optimized to work on more charts and different timeframes.
- EA uses Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Recommended broker > Vantage