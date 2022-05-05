Zigzag Extremum points

4.81

New version 8.00 is available.
In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor.

In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken   standard indicator   Zigzag.

When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal.
In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which is available in the terminal, it is possible to use   Point Zig Zag indicator .

Looking for an Expert Advisor for real trading?  Take a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122585?source=Site+Profile+Seller
The "Red Blue Lines" Expert Advisor has active monitoring on a live account.

Variables.

  1. Spread (maximum allowed)   - the maximum allowable spread for trading.

  2. MaxNumber Trades   - the maximum allowable number of transactions.

  3. startHOUR, startMINUTE, stopHOUR, stopMINUTE - time to open "Start" orders.

  4. The magic number   Advisor identification number.

  5. This is used to start - choose a strategy for the adviser from the proposed one:
    5.1   (#5)i_ZigZag   - standard indicator   zigzag,   available in the terminal.   The EA opens trades when the extremum point is broken   standard indicator   Zigzag.

    5.2   (#6) i_PointZigZag   - author's custom indicator. Requires terminal installation. To test the adviser, it is enough to install the demo version of the indicator. The description of the strategy can be found in the description of the "Point ZigZag" indicator ( post#5 ).

    5.3   (#7) i_PointZigZag   - author's custom indicator. Requires terminal installation. To test the adviser, it is enough to install the demo version of the indicator.   The description of the strategy can be found in the description of the "Point ZigZag" indicator ( post#6 ). An important condition for this strategy to work is setting   HighPoints (for   Start   )   should be more customization   Points (for   start   )   .

    5.4 (#70)_Canal   - start trading on the breakdown of the reversal levels of the "Point Zig Zag" indicator (it requires installation in the terminal ). If the market reverses and the price breaks through the opposite reversal level of the Point Zig Zag indicator, a Channel is created.   The description of the strategy can be found in the description of the indicator   " Point ZigZag" (post#).

    5.5 (#77)_Canal   - start of trading, when EA is turned on, two orders are opened (buy and sell), subsequently a Channel is created according to the reversal levels of the "Point Zig Zag" indicator   ( t requires installation in the terminal ) .
    Attention! After installing the indicator   i_PointZigZag     check the installation location: MQL4 > Indicators > Market > Point Zig Zag.ex4 (see screenshot).
  6. Trend filter MA (for Start) - ( false\true)   filter by MA indicator. If "Trend filter MA (for Start)   = TRUE",   and MA above the price, the EA only sells. If the MA is below the price, the EA only buys.   This trend filter is not used if the input variable "This is used to start = (#77)_Canal" is enabled in the EA.
    6.1 MA_timeframe (for Trend filter MA) - settings for the MA indicator (timeframe )
    6.2 MA_period (for Trend filter MA)   - settings for the MA indicator (period)
    6.3 MA_method (for Trend filter MA) - settings for the MA indicator (method).

  7. Filter 4_lines_MA (for Start) - filter by four lines of the MA indicator, the filter works only if the "Point Zig Zag" indicator is present.   This trend filter is not used if the input variable "This is used to start = (#77)_Canal" is enabled in the EA.
    _No   - the filter is not used;
    _Trend   - trend trading,
    conditions for buying MA1 > MA2 > MA3 > MA4;
    conditions for selling MA1 < MA2 < MA3 < MA4;
    _Anti-Trend   - trading against the trend (trading on a rollback, or from overbought / oversold zones),
    buy conditions MA1 < MA2 < MA3 < MA4;
    selling conditions MA1 > MA2 > MA3 > MA4 ;
    7.1 MA1_timeframe (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA1 indicator (timeframe)
    7.2   MA1_period (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA1 indicator (period)
    7.3   MA1_method (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA1 indicator (method).

    7.4 MA2_timeframe (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA2 indicator (timeframe)
    7.5   MA2_period (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA2 indicator (period)
    7.6   MA2_method (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA2 indicator (method).

    7.7 MA3_timeframe (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA3 indicator (timeframe)
    7.8   MA3_period (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA3 indicator (period)
    7.9   MA3_method (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA3 indicator (method).

    7.10 MA4_timeframe (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA4 indicator (timeframe)
    7.11   MA4_period (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA4 indicator (period)
    7.12   MA4_method (for "Filter 4_lines_MA")   -   settings for the MA4 indicator (method).

  8. All_Signals   -
    If "All_Signals = false"   then entry into the market is allowed only if there is no open deal.
    For example, if there is an open buy trade in the market, then a new buy trade will not be opened even if there is a signal to open a buy trade.
    If "All_Signals = true" then entry to the market is allowed even if there are open deals.
    For example, if the market has an open buy deal, then a new buy deal will be opened with each new signal to open a buy deal.

  9. Depth (for i_ZigZag)   - standard indicator setting   zigzag. Used only in strategy   (#5)i_ZigZag .

  10. Deviation (for i_ZigZag) - standard indicator setting   zigzag.   Used only in strategy   (#5)i_ZigZag .

  11. Backstep (for i_ZigZag) - standard indicator setting   zigzag.     Used only in strategy   (#5)i_ZigZag .

  12. HighPoints (for   Start)  - senior indicator setting   Point Zig Zag. If you plan to use this setting, then it must be greater than the "Points (for Start)" variable.   If you do not plan to use this setting, then it should be equal to the "Points (for Start)" variable.   The minimum size in points between the two closest   ZigZag extremum.

  13. Points (for   start )   -   indicator setting   Point Zig Zag. The minimum size in points between the two closest   ZigZag extremum.

  14. Fixed lot - the size of the traded volume.

  15. Lot as a % of the Balance(0.0=OFF) -   auto calculation of the lot size (for the initial/starting order) as a percentage of the account balance.
    If you are going to use automatic lot calculation, then you need to set the desired value (as a percentage).
    If you are going to use a fixed lot size (for the initial / starting order), then you need to set
    input variable "Lot as a % of the Balance(0.0=OFF)=0.0".

  16. StopLoss (point)   - loss ratio for each trade in points .

  17. TrailingStop_S -
    _ False - not used;
    _Simple   - simple trailing stop with settings ( Start Trailing ,   step trailing );
    _ISAR   -    trailing stop on the Parabolic SAR indicator with settings ( iSAR_timeframe ,   iSAR_step ,   iSAR_maximum ).

  18. Start Trailing (for TrailingStop_Simple) -   number of points (point) to start trailing stop   (for TrailingStop_Simple)   .

  19. Step Trailing (for TrailingStop_Simple) - step in trailing stop points   (for TrailingStop_Simple)   .

  20. iSAR_timeframe(for TrailingStop_iSAR) -   parabolic SAR indicator setting (for TrailingStop_iSAR)

  21. iSAR_step(for TrailingStop_iSAR)   -   indicator setting   Parabolic SAR   (for TrailingStop_iSAR)

  22. iSAR_maximum(for TrailingStop_iSAR) -   parabolic SAR indicator setting   (for TrailingStop_iSAR)

  23. TypeTakeProfit-   select the type [tp] for the adviser from the proposed one:
    2 2.1   standard   -   [tp]   is set for each transaction at a distance equal to the value of the variable   Take Profit (point) .

    22.2   total take profit   - sum of all   [tp]   (one type of trade) is equal to   variable value   Take Profit (point) .

    22.3   break-even level +/- TakeProfit   - to the breakeven level of open trades   (one type of trade)    added   variable value   Take Profit (point) .

  24. TakeProfit (point) - profit level in points.

  25. Closing profit - closing a deal after reaching a certain profit margin
    24.1   no   -   not used;
    24.2   joint buy and sell   -   joint calculation of BUY and SELL profits,   closing on the total total profit (BUY profit + SELL profit).
    24.3   Individual to buy or sell   -   separate calculation of profit for BUY and SELL, closing depending on your profit.

  26. Profit target(money) - profit target in money for " Closing profit ".

  27. Target per day - True/False,
    If   True, the EA will trade until it reaches the target (value) set in the "Profit target per day(money)" variable   ". When reaching the target, EA will close all open trades and will not open new trades until the next day.
    If   False, then the EA does not use this feature.

  28. Profit target per day(money) - profit target per day.

  29. UseCanal   - false\true

  30. Daily 200 SMA(trend filter for Canal) -
  31. Continuation of the channel-
    30.1   along the initial price boundaries   -   continuation of the channel along the initial price boundaries;
    30.2   on the signal from the indicator   -   continuation of the channel on a signal from the indicator.

  32. Points (for Canal)   -   indicator setting   Point Zig Zag for the Channel.

  33. Ratio_B_C   - the ratio of the breakeven level and the size of the Channel. The minimum value is 0.01.

  34. TakeProfit target(for Canal)   - profit target in points, if the "(#70)_Canal" or "(#77)_Canal" strategy is used.

  35. Allowed number of Canal positions (for Canal)   - allowable number of positions Channel.

  36. Display RIGHT_UPPER information -

    information about the settings in the upper right corner of the screen:

      • true - display;
      • false - DO NOT display.

  37. Display RIGHT_LOWER information -
    additional information in the lower right corner of the screen:
    • true - display;
    • false - DO NOT display.

  38. openpriceonly     -

    used to speed up the test, only in the tester with the "only open prices" test model :

      • true - used;
      • false - NOT used.


    If you like this Expert Advisor, then you can support the author with a kind review or purchase of the " i_PointZigZag " indicator.

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Reviews 42
Gaetano Natale
38
Gaetano Natale 2025.03.28 22:43 
 

Ti auguro una lunga vita

Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
2422
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello 2024.04.03 20:41 
 

Hello Oleg, Could you arrange for him to close the real operation with the next opposite? thank you

Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 11:52 
 

Good EA, clear thinking, you can set your own trading strategy, and the author does a lot of details are very detailed, perfect! I hope it pays off.chzz18025278939@qq.com

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Experts
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Experts
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ZigZag RSI market reversal
Oleg Popov
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New version 3.00 is available.   In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. The EA opens trades when the ZigZag extremum point is broken, if before that   RSI   moved to overbought or oversold levels. When breaking through the upper point of the ZigZag extremum and if before that   RSI   moved to the oversold level     - The adviser opens a deal to buy. And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken   and if before   RSI   moved to the level   overbought  
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Point Zig Zag
Oleg Popov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator is a polyline (ZigZag segment) that tracks and connects the extreme points of the chart price that are at least a specified size apart from each other in points on the price scale. The one and only setting is the minimum size (in points) of a ZigZag segment. The indicator displays levels to determine a possible trend reversal: level    "LevelForUp" -  the breaking of this level determines the possible reversal of the trend up (to buy); level     " LevelForDown   " -  the breaking o
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Gaetano Natale
38
Gaetano Natale 2025.03.28 22:43 
 

Ti auguro una lunga vita

[Deleted] 2025.03.11 05:06 
 

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javier Valderrama
21
javier Valderrama 2024.09.18 21:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
2422
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello 2024.04.03 20:41 
 

Hello Oleg, Could you arrange for him to close the real operation with the next opposite? thank you

Oleg Popov
26172
Reply from developer Oleg Popov 2024.04.04 06:08
Thanks for the question. Probably not, rather than yes. I replied in more detail in your personal messages.
Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 11:52 
 

Good EA, clear thinking, you can set your own trading strategy, and the author does a lot of details are very detailed, perfect! I hope it pays off.chzz18025278939@qq.com

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lllvvv999 吕
39
lllvvv999 吕 2023.11.09 21:38 
 

can you tell me 8613356000373

5013407953
59
5013407953 2023.11.09 05:55 
 

Great EA ever.. it works like Pro. please Oleg. I'll be looking ahead for your response on the settings that will enable the EA to perform daily.. Thanks for the wonderful work.

L.Verschoor
184
L.Verschoor 2023.11.06 11:02 
 

Very good

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.10.25 00:19 
 

Excelente EAs muy simple de usarlo , buenos resultados ,muy recomendable ,le hice pruebas en M15 y da buen resultado en ICM

cha
24
cha 2023.10.07 04:32 
 

I just start running this EA and I like how it places the order sometime hedging both directions. Nice setup TP. It seems pretty reliable.

Ran Wishko
158
Ran Wishko 2023.10.02 10:29 
 

Does this EA works on a demo? opened on 1hr EA active but NO trades?!?! anyone knows why? the author is not responding.

Oleg Popov
26172
Reply from developer Oleg Popov 2023.10.02 11:29
The Expert Advisor works both on demo accounts and on real accounts. The frequency of entering the market depends on the EA settings.
If you use the entry strategy (# 5), then the Expert Advisor opens deals when the extremum point of the standard ZigZag indicator is broken. The settings for the ZigZag indicator can be changed in the Expert Advisor settings.
Sergei Makarevich
9335
Sergei Makarevich 2023.08.09 16:19 
 

Отличный бот и правильное видение разработчика! Респект!!!

pat1998hk
24
pat1998hk 2023.07.28 03:48 
 

There are many settings, can you show us some set files? Thanks

im6yafd
145
im6yafd 2023.07.26 14:20 
 

Hi M. Oleg ! congratulations for this finely crafted algorithmic program.wishing to move forward, although the results are already very good, my question is: for the use of the channel, we must use your indicator if I understood correctly. thank you for confirming and if you have a SET on this subject I am a taker.... To read you 👍

Alessio
291
Alessio 2023.07.14 20:56 
 

I am running this EA with the authors indicator point zig zag. I am having good results. The author help us with his indicator. Zigzag terminal normal indicator does not work good. Better buy low cost 30 USD authors Indicator for good results. Thanks Oleg. Well Done.

Bastiaan
35
Bastiaan 2023.07.06 19:15 
 

Using this bot this week voor the first time. I think it is a very good robot. I have ask the builder for preset files. Stil waiting for his answer.

Peinjo
51
Peinjo 2023.06.26 21:10 
 

Great bot

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