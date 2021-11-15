CPIndicator
- Indicators
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.0
Candlestick Patterns Indicator.
The Indicator draws colored candlestick patterns, their description and future levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit.
Combined with other market analysis, can greatly improve trading results.
Indicator can be highly customized by the user including change of colors, fonts, levels, candle sizes etc...
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets platforms.
Good indicator, simple to use, and giving accurate signals. Beginners have however to be careful not to jump in a trade every time a set up appears on the chart. Each signal has to be contextualized by means of thorough analysis of the market structure for validation, and trades have to adhere to proper Money Management rules. Overall, this indicator is a good tool to start building a comprehensive strategy based on candlesticks patterns, and having it being offered for free is a plus.