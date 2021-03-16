"Raven" is an expert scalper who does not use dangerous strategies in his work. It trades at the extremes of the pullback, according to the trend. Channel scalping means confidence, reliability and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor implements all types of stops from the percentage of the balance to the signal stop, so you can always control your balance and not worry. It is recommended to use a signal stop - this will optimize losses and increase profits.



The first 10 copies are priced at $ 100, the next price is $ 150.





By default, the EA settings are set for the EURUSD instrument with medium risk.





Sets for each currency pair in the Expert's discussions.

Recommended instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURAUD.





Choose accounts with minimal spreads and commissions. This will unlock the full potential of the expert.

The recommended spread is up to 2 point per trade.

The minimum deposit depends on your trading goals."Raven" allows you to trade conservatively with minimal drawdowns, with constant profit withdrawals. Also, if, for example, you have a goal to get into the top rating of some PAMM service or have a small deposit (your goal is overclocking), you can use a dynamic lot and aggressive MM settings.

The recommended deposit for the EA is $ 200 or$2 (200 cent) on the cent account for lot 0.01.





Parameters:





"_Slippage" - Slippage;





"_Magic" - Order ID;





"_Lot" - Volume;





"_StopLoss" - Stop;





"_CloseBalanse" - Closing by balance;





"_CloseBalanseLose" - Loss in the account currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanse" - Closing by drawdown in percent;





"_ClosePercentBalanseLose" - Drawdown percentage;





"_CloseReverseSignal" - Closing trades when the signal changes;





"_TakeProfit" - Profit of the first trade;





"_CloseBalanseTP" - Profit on the balance;





"_CloseBalanseProfit" - The value of the profit in the currency;





"_ClosePercentBalanseTP" - Closing by profit in percent;





"_ClosePercentBalanseProfit" - Percentage of profit;





"_Dynamic" - Dynamic lot;





"_Risk" - Risk value from 0.01 to 25;





"_Martin" - Martingale;





"_Mult_Martin" - Martingale Multiplier;





"_Grid" - Grid;





"_Distance" - Distance between orders;





"_Mult" - Multiplier;





"_Profit" - Profit of the grid;





"_Step" - Number of averaging knees;





"_Grid_SATIR" - Additional orders;





"_Tral" - Treling stop;





"_Fix_stop" - First stop;





"_Step_stop" - Treling step;





"_Start" - Start of trading by default "00: 00";





"_End" - End of trade by default "23: 59";





"_Pause_orders" - Pause between orders;





"_Pause" - Pause value in minutes;





"_Timer_orders" - Order timer;





"_TotalOrderClose" - The number of orders after which the Expert Advisor is turned off;





For the convenience of buyers, the martingale and trolling dispute functions were added, as well as the ability to use the Expert Advisor as a grid operator.



