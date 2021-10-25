Range Monster

4

EA uses high or low range to define possible Market Correction

after that the trades will be open according to Divergence Signal

EA does not uses conventional stop loss and take profit functions, trades will be closed at the indicator signal.

EA uses also Hidden Divergence for exit trades.

default setting for GBPCAD

also working on:

EURUSD / EURCAD / EURAUD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / AUDNZD /  AUDUSD ("FXCM broker" sets in the comments)

timeframe: 1H


developed, tested and optimized on FXCM broker (since 2011 to release date)

  • This EA operates only once per bar opening.      
  • Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.     
  • User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only).
  • Works with high spreads.
  • User can use the EA as Indicator Only.




Reviews 1
Kazuki Takagi
180
Kazuki Takagi 2021.12.05 03:05 
 

good EA. Winning percentage is high. profit amouts are usually moderate, but sometimes big.

Reply to review