AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA

5

AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Please see below live signal of this EA :
Live Signal Broker IC Markets (starting from 05/06/2026) --> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376666

Besides the live signal, I also attached the 5-year backtest results, using an initial deposit of $100 and a fixed lot size of 0.01
Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
This EA is very sensitive with slippage and spread, please follow some notes below :

  • Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot
  • RAW SPREAD/ECN account is strongly required for optimal performance
  • VPS is strongly recommended in the same country as the broker’s server, with latency below 10 ms


RECOMMENDED BROKER : IC MARKETS (Raw Spread Account)

When installing this EA, the main parameter that needs to be adjusted is only the lot size, based on your account equity.

The recommended minimum equity for 0.01 lot is $100. For example, if your account equity is $100, you may use 0.01 lot. If your equity is higher, you may adjust the lot size according to your own risk management.

Please do not change other parameters unless you fully understand the EA settings and have tested them first.

If anything is still unclear, feel free to send me a DM for further guidance.

Reviews 2
Linton Francis
617
Linton Francis 2026.07.16 03:35 
 

Very good EA

35343534A
67
35343534A 2026.07.09 10:51 
 

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Linton Francis
617
Linton Francis 2026.07.16 03:35 
 

Very good EA

Achmad Fathoni
324
Reply from developer Achmad Fathoni 2026.07.16 03:45
Thanks bro
35343534A
67
35343534A 2026.07.09 10:51 
 

BEST EA

Achmad Fathoni
324
Reply from developer Achmad Fathoni 2026.07.09 11:44
Thanks bro for the review....
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