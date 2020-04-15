CommunityPower MT4

CommunityPower EA — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community.

It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies.

The idea is simple

Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone!


Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine?

No, it is definitely not.

It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your trading.


Is there some ready-to-use set-files?

Yes, you can find some set-files on the community forum, but you should always test them on your own before using in real trading.


All the necessary information, documentation, set-files and versions history — on the official web-site.

Mohammad Seif
31
Mohammad Seif 2023.08.18 11:47 
 

Hello dear Andrey Khatimlianskii , I just got acquainted with your robot and the settings of the robot are too many and confusing. There is a manual to study the capabilities and how to set up the robot and what is the best time frame to use and which currency pairs are better. It works. Thank you for guiding me

Tallerscaballe
26
Tallerscaballe 2022.08.04 11:31 
 

wow! I have been amazed with this Ea. There is an impressive work behind. It took me a while to understand how it works until I was able to download the manual ( the link on the main page doesn't work ). This is the link to the manual: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ww1M97H54IBwtCKZDhxtqsTsrtEMKofXHMEWMGCyZNs/edit# Very good job Andrey Khatimlianskii!

Oleksii Rohozhnikov
129
Oleksii Rohozhnikov 2022.06.20 21:22 
 

Есть готовые сеты для него?

More from author
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
Experts
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
Screen Shoter
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator for "screenshoting" the chart at a specified interval. The files are saved in the " MQL5\Files\ScreenShots\Symbol TF\ " directory and named as the date and time the screenshot was taken ( 2017.06.20 23.56.24.png ) Settings: Width and Height — width and height of the saved screenshots, IntervalSeconds — the saving interval in seconds. Attention ! If you set a large size for screenshots and a high frequency, you may run out of space on the hard drive. Do not delete the folder where the s
FREE
Ilan MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Experts
The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 This is the original Ilan EA for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The strategy needs no advertising as it is well known even to novice traders. Settings of the Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor can easily be set, while allowing you to adjust any important parameters of the strategy. Available Features: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously; Step
Orders Indicator
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.43 (7)
Indicators
i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. The features allow you to: change the size and location of the control buttons ( Control buttons size , Control buttons corner ), disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED , Show CLOSED , Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions se
Grammy MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Grammy — is: Instant messages to your Telegram on any  trade events , Commands to  control all your terminals  from one Telegram chat, Price alerts  (crossing horizontal or trend lines), Daily, weekly and monthly  reports . You can't test this utility in the Strategy Tester. Please, contact me to get your free demo version. Why is Grammy better : Fully customizable  messages templates , Emoji  and "smart" substitution to the messages, Commands  to control all your terminals from Tel
Orders Indicator Base
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Indicators
i-Orders   is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. The features allow you to: disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED ,  Show CLOSED ,  Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions separately ( Color for profitable/ losing   BUYs/SELLs ), change style and width of the lines connect
Binance Trade Manager
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (3)
Utilities
Binance Trade Manager — is an utility that allows you to transmit trade orders from your MetaTrader 5 to the Binance exchange. It will suite you if you want to use your favorite MetaTrader 5, getting all the benefits of trading cryptocurrencies directly on the exchange (low commission, high liquidity, absolute transparency, etc.) Binance Trade Manager can work in two modes: copying trades from a demo-account , which your MetaTrader 5 is connected to (cryptocurrencies must be available on this ac
Grammy MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
Utilities
Grammy  — is: Instant messages to your Telegram on any  trade events , Commands to  control all your terminals  from one Telegram chat, Price alerts  (crossing horizontal or trend lines), Daily, weekly and monthly  reports . You can't test this utility in the Strategy Tester. Please, contact me to get your free demo version. Why is Grammy better : Fully customizable  messages templates , Emoji  and "smart" substitution to the messages, Commands  to control all your terminals from Tel
Orders Indicator MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Indicators
i-Orders is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. The features allow you to: change the size and location of the control buttons ( Control buttons size , Control buttons corner ), disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED , Show CLOSED , Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and unprofitable buy and sell positions s
Orders Indicator Base MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
Indicators
i-Orders   is a simple indicator to monitor your own trade/analyze others' trades. I use it for a long time and do not imagine a chart without these arrows, lines and trade result numbers. Features disable display of opened and closed positions ( Show OPENED ,  Show CLOSED ,  Show PENDING ), change colors of arrows and lines for profitable and loss-making buy and sell positions separately ( Color for profitable/ losing   BUYs/SELLs ), change style and width of the lines connecting deal open and
Market Screener
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional tool for professional traders It allows you to browse all available financial instruments and select best ones to trade with lightning speed. Fastest market screening ever Move your mouse over the instruments and instantly see 3 charts with selected timeframes and predefined indicators! Click on the symbol name to hold it. Use UP and DOWN keys to select previous /  next instrument. Ultimate charting Smooth scale, automatic indicator lines width, smart grid and much more. You'll li
Binance History Loader
Andrey Khatimlianskii
Utilities
This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week). After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptoc
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilities
This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
[Deleted] 2025.07.28 01:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2025.07.28 08:10
Thanks for the feedback!
janwan
223
janwan 2024.09.09 18:47 
 

Input is too complicated.Can you give correct input for 5m gold/usd

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2025.07.28 08:12
Thank you for your feedback! Yes, that's the idea of the project — to provide a versatile tool that can be used in many different ways.
You can find documentation and all information you may need here — https://communitypowerea.com/
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2024.02.20 19:22
Thank you for your feedback and good luck in your trading!
Mohammad Seif
31
Mohammad Seif 2023.08.18 11:47 
 

Hello dear Andrey Khatimlianskii , I just got acquainted with your robot and the settings of the robot are too many and confusing. There is a manual to study the capabilities and how to set up the robot and what is the best time frame to use and which currency pairs are better. It works. Thank you for guiding me

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2023.08.18 14:53
Welcome to the community! I suggest to start here — https://communitypowerea.com/
Tallerscaballe
26
Tallerscaballe 2022.08.04 11:31 
 

wow! I have been amazed with this Ea. There is an impressive work behind. It took me a while to understand how it works until I was able to download the manual ( the link on the main page doesn't work ). This is the link to the manual: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ww1M97H54IBwtCKZDhxtqsTsrtEMKofXHMEWMGCyZNs/edit# Very good job Andrey Khatimlianskii!

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.08.04 21:18
Thanks for your feedback!
ps: just checked the link in the pinned message, it works fine)
Oleksii Rohozhnikov
129
Oleksii Rohozhnikov 2022.06.20 21:22 
 

Есть готовые сеты для него?

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.06.21 10:45
Конечно! В этом же смысл)
Присоединяйтесь к Телеграм-каналу, в первом сообщении вся необходимая информация — https://t.me/CommunityPowerNews/3
LinRolover
36
LinRolover 2022.05.28 19:30 
 

Просто работает , даже по умолчанию. Просто не понятно для чего ещё нужны эти 10ки настроек, даже на ядре всё работает. Единственное что подстроил, это открывать ордер на каждом баре. И 3-й месяц доволен как слон. работает на VPS правда стрелочки кумарят, уже отключил всё что мог, а он всё равно их пихает. Но меня не напрягает заглянуть раз в месяц и очистить объекты.

З.Ы. Ах да забыл сказать, включил Марти по шести ордерам, очень сильно помогает второму боту скальперу, разруливать убытки. В тандеме работают хорошо.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.05.28 22:43
Спасибо за отзыв! Рад, что все нравится!
Стрелочки сделок можно отключить либо в настройках, либо прямо с панели советника (кнопочка ">").
Благодарность также готов принять в виде чашечки кофе — https://t.me/CommunityPowerNews/31 ;)
Rob0000
114
Rob0000 2022.04.24 18:55 
 

works well, goed profits

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.04.24 20:52
Thanks for the review and welcome to the community!
Iancu Sorin
39
Iancu Sorin 2022.04.08 08:42 
 

EXCELENT EA

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.04.08 09:20
Thanks you!
[Deleted] 2022.03.08 09:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.03.08 19:23
Thanks for your feedback!
kushal9999
36
kushal9999 2022.01.21 23:04 
 

One of the underrated EAs with a lot of potential to improve!!

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.01.22 01:20
Thank you for your kind words!
Omid Bahrami
18
Omid Bahrami 2021.12.04 02:45 
 

goood

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.01.22 01:20
Thanks for the feedback! You forgot to select the number of stars)
goldkkim
388
goldkkim 2021.11.10 03:36 
 

wow...

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.11.10 03:37
Yep, it is really cool )
Welcome to the community!
Kukacras Alain
249
Kukacras Alain 2021.08.08 15:19 
 

Great job, excellent expert advisor. I have it running on demo account with 4 different brokers and on small real account, so far working well. Will run it for a month and migrate my tests to real accounts exclusively. Thank you and keep up the good work.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.08.08 21:23
Kukacras, thanks for the feedback!
You can also look for advanced set files at the community forum.
kufre peters
132
kufre peters 2021.07.18 07:25 
 

excellent work with good account management

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.07.19 16:42
Thank you for your review!
Khaled Mohamed Mansour Shouab
405
Khaled Mohamed Mansour Shouab 2021.07.15 16:29 
 

Excellent . safety. Flexible and adjustable in a way that allows you to put your own touch and personal additions. good profits

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.07.17 09:08
Khaled, thank you for your kind words!
Mustafa Ertekin
642
Mustafa Ertekin 2021.06.30 17:16 
 

great idea but serious bugs in programming should be completely overhauled

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.07.01 19:05
Thanks for your review! What bugs do you mean? Give me some details and all bugs will be fixed )
Aleksandr Dumler
221
Aleksandr Dumler 2021.06.28 12:56 
 

Спасибо за отличный советник. Настроек правда очень много, что заставляет долго разбираться, даже не один день, но в итоге получился шедевр. Эх, мне бы его 7 лет назад.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.06.28 18:47
Александр, спасибо за ваш отзыв!
Настроек много, но совсем не обязательно использовать их все ;)
Стараюсь разделять их на смысловые блоки и делать максимально понятными. Если есть предложения по улучшению — всегда рад выслушать!
Hani Hamdan
785
Hani Hamdan 2021.06.12 11:16 
 

Very promissing, thank you for the great effort that is put there, I really appreciate what you did, I will contribute the best settings that I will get and share with you additional features that may help in enhancing the EA. GOOD JOB.

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.06.12 13:00
Hani, thank you for your kind words! We do this great job together 😊
Omar Alshekhlei
154
Omar Alshekhlei 2021.05.13 06:54 
 

good

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58459
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2021.05.13 07:01
Thank you, Omar!
