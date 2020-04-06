Multi FIBO
- Experts
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor for GBPUSD 1H.
EA uses multiple Fibonacci Levels as support and resistance for entering the market.
All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Minimum trading account: 300 $.
Stop Loss & Take Profit are fixed and calculated by FIBO levels risk / reward ratio internal function.
user has partial control of the function.
- No Grid.
- No Martingale.
- Works with high spread
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.
- User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)