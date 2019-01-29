PZ MA Crossover EA

This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

Fully customizable moving average settings

It implements two different trading behaviors

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Trades can be closed on opposite signals

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Filter trading by weekdays and hours



Built-in money management

The EA implements four different behaviors:

Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers

Inverse: Sell on bullish crossovers and buy on bearish crossovers

Only buy: Buy on bullish crossovers and disregard bearish crossovers

Only sell: Sell on bearish crossovers and disregard bullish crossovers

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



Input Parameters



Trading Direction - Filter trades by direction: long, short or both.

Moving Average Settings - This parameter group holds the moving avearge settings.

Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.

Trading Hours - Enable or disable trading for your desired time period.



Trading Weekdays - Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.



Money Management -In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings -You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.