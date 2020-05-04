Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 16 August 2022
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635
Uses of EA
- Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously.
- Breakeven: Move the stoploss once.
Custom parameters:
All OrderOpenTime:
+ true: acts on all order
+ false: only affect the order opened since EA run
All OrderType:
+ true: acts on all order.
+ false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell)
TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)
TrailingStop Save (Point)
TraililngStop Distance (Point)
BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)
BreakEven Save (Point)
BreakEven Distance (Point)
A product of RuaCoder
Al operar este tipo de EA es tener la seguridad de que existen altas probabilidades de ganar ya que tiene trailing Stop o sea un Stop Loss dinámico . ES UNA MARAVILLA . felicitaciones