Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little

4.5
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little


The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635

Uses of EA

- Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously.
- Breakeven: Move the stoploss once.
Custom parameters:
All OrderOpenTime:
    + true: acts on all order
    + false: only affect the order opened since EA run
All OrderType:
    + true: acts on all order.
    + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell)
TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)
    TrailingStop Save (Point)
    TraililngStop Distance (Point)
BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)
    BreakEven Save (Point)

    BreakEven Distance (Point)

A product of RuaCoder


Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 00:39 
 

Al operar este tipo de EA es tener la seguridad de que existen altas probabilidades de ganar ya que tiene trailing Stop o sea un Stop Loss dinámico . ES UNA MARAVILLA . felicitaciones

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.28 13:25 
 

Good job.

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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 00:39 
 

Al operar este tipo de EA es tener la seguridad de que existen altas probabilidades de ganar ya que tiene trailing Stop o sea un Stop Loss dinámico . ES UNA MARAVILLA . felicitaciones

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.28 13:25 
 

Good job.

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