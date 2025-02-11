Sensitive Plant
Expert Advisor 1.5
Strategy Overview
- Automatically determines market direction and enters trades at optimal opportunities.
- Tracks trends and attempts multiple entries if signals persist beyond the set interval.
Key Parameters
- Open Position Interval: Controls trade frequency (Recommended: 30–240 minutes).
- Maximum Positions: Default 10.
- For $1000 Account: Use 0.01 lot size, 60-minute interval, max 10 positions.
Lot Size Calculation
- Auto Lot Calculation (Enabled):
- Customize lot size per $10,000 balance (Range: 0.01–0.1).
- Auto Lot Calculation (Disabled):
- Fixed lot size (Default: 0.01).
Risk Management
- Thoroughly backtest and demo-trade before live trading to optimize parameters.
- Recommended for ECN brokers with low spreads (<0.1–0.2 pips).
Trading Parameters
- Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: M1
- Stop Loss: 10000 (=$10)
- Take Profit: 20000 (=$20)
- Adjust SL/TP by one decimal place if your broker uses 2 decimal pricing.
Additional Settings
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades.
- Order Comment: Custom label for tracking trades.
Risk Warning
- Minimum account balance: $1000.
- Recommended starting lot size: 0.01.
Support
Contact me in the comments for assistance.
