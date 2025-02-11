Sensitive Plant

Expert Advisor 1.5

Strategy Overview

  • Automatically determines market direction and enters trades at optimal opportunities.
  • Tracks trends and attempts multiple entries if signals persist beyond the set interval.

Key Parameters

  • Open Position Interval: Controls trade frequency (Recommended: 30–240 minutes).
  • Maximum Positions: Default 10.
  • For $1000 Account: Use 0.01 lot size, 60-minute interval, max 10 positions.

Lot Size Calculation

  • Auto Lot Calculation (Enabled):
    • Customize lot size per $10,000 balance (Range: 0.01–0.1).
  • Auto Lot Calculation (Disabled):
    • Fixed lot size (Default: 0.01).

Risk Management

  • Thoroughly backtest and demo-trade before live trading to optimize parameters.
  • Recommended for ECN brokers with low spreads (<0.1–0.2 pips).

Trading Parameters

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Stop Loss: 10000 (=$10)
  • Take Profit: 20000 (=$20)
  • Adjust SL/TP by one decimal place if your broker uses 2 decimal pricing.

Additional Settings

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment: Custom label for tracking trades.

Risk Warning

  • Minimum account balance: $1000.
  • Recommended starting lot size: 0.01.

Support
Contact me in the comments for assistance.


