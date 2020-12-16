Bands Plus
- Experts
-
Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 December 2020
Designed mainly for USDCAD 1H market.
Minimum trading account 100 $.
Expert advisor operates by unique Bands strategy and transaction algorithm.
settings:
minBalance - minimum account balance for trading
maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading
maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading
lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation
bandsPeriod - indicator period
tradeProfit - profit for exit
USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades
tradeRange - range distance
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Really very impressed for good relation profitt / low DD% of this ea. It is installed in my Real account KTM .Within next 30 days a will do a new review .Thank you autor, good job! Regards