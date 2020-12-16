Bands Plus

4.46

Designed mainly for USDCAD 1H market.

Minimum trading account 100 $.

    Expert advisor operates by unique Bands strategy and transaction algorithm.


    settings:

    minBalance - minimum account balance for trading

    maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading 

    maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading

    lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation

    bandsPeriod - indicator period

    tradeProfit - profit for exit

    USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades

    tradeRange - range distance


    developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.



    Reviews 13
    Privat99
    59
    Privat99 2025.08.15 12:10 
     

    Really very impressed for good relation profitt / low DD% of this ea. It is installed in my Real account KTM .Within next 30 days a will do a new review .Thank you autor, good job! Regards

    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2024.01.27 21:54 
     

    BUEN EA , le baje el TP y los resultados son optimos , se necesita un apalancamiento alto 1/1000 por ejemplo , opera tambien en M5 y saca excelentes resultados 50% EN 30 dias , va aumentando el lotage cuando el capital aumenta !! GRACIAS por el EAs

    Andre Germe
    441
    Andre Germe 2021.11.12 10:02 
     

    very good entries

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    Filter:
    Privat99
    59
    Privat99 2025.08.15 12:10 
     

    Really very impressed for good relation profitt / low DD% of this ea. It is installed in my Real account KTM .Within next 30 days a will do a new review .Thank you autor, good job! Regards

    jj624038
    144
    jj624038 2024.10.14 17:44 
     

    Manyciau vertas demesio.

    Alexander Chertnik
    95111
    Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2024.10.18 16:06
    Labai ačiū :)
    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2024.01.27 21:54 
     

    BUEN EA , le baje el TP y los resultados son optimos , se necesita un apalancamiento alto 1/1000 por ejemplo , opera tambien en M5 y saca excelentes resultados 50% EN 30 dias , va aumentando el lotage cuando el capital aumenta !! GRACIAS por el EAs

    6332126
    174
    6332126 2021.12.28 09:01 
     

    Very bad EA

    Andre Germe
    441
    Andre Germe 2021.11.12 10:02 
     

    very good entries

    cemsrs
    15
    cemsrs 2021.03.28 12:05 
     

    28/3 STILL WAITING to open trades so it will be just 3 stars till any update

    kornmungngarm
    49
    kornmungngarm 2021.03.24 07:21 
     

    Very nice

    kcpn87
    233
    kcpn87 2021.03.21 05:50 
     

    profitable

    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.16 07:28 
     

    Interesting product like the others.

    Tsutenkaku
    78
    Tsutenkaku 2021.03.07 07:28 
     

    This developer awesome! I wish I had another currency set.

    Alik
    513
    Alik 2020.12.23 18:26 
     

    Робот нормальный. Я бы добавил, для верности входа, еще один индикатор, но это личное дело автора.

    Alexander Chertnik
    95111
    Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2020.12.24 21:37
    thanks a lot for your rating, i definitely will try the indicator adding thing.
    Michael Lasersson
    1142
    Michael Lasersson 2020.12.23 14:51 
     

    1 week make profit!!! Nice EA!!!

    Alexander Chertnik
    95111
    Reply from developer Alexander Chertnik 2020.12.23 15:32
    thank you very much for your rating :)
    Rusuario119911
    319
    Rusuario119911 2020.12.22 18:12 
     

    very nice

    Reply to review