Engulfing Pattern Pro version
- Experts
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Version: 1.0
Designed especially for GBPUSD 30m market.
Minimum trading account 1000 $.
The EA trading engulfing candle formations combined with adx indicator.
There are 3 main methods of orders placement and management, all three methods are profitable with different results for user to chose.
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.
Good EA Low Risk.