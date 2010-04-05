Trend oscillator with advanced filtering system. It determines the trend, its weakening and strengthening. Has a built-in multi-timeframe panel.

AW Trend Oscillator works on any timeframes and on any symbols (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks).

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Features and Benefits:

Advanced Trend Filtering

Changing the sensitivity of the indicator in one click

Easy setup

Multi-timeframe panel

Ability to move and minimize the panel

Works on any symbols and any timeframes.

All kinds of notifications

Input settings:

Period of the indicator - The indicator period, the larger the value, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals,

Send push notifications - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader’s terminal,

Send PopUp Alerts - Use sound notification when alerts,

Send Email - Use sending emails about the appearance of signals to the email of the trader,

Show Multitimeframe panel - Enable panel display,

Multitimeframe dashboard - View of the panel, minimized or full,

Font size in panel - Text size on the indicator panel,

Up color main - The color of the uptrend at the time of its strengthening,

Up color second - The color of the uptrend at the time of its deceleration,

Down color main - The color of the downtrend at the time of its strengthening,

Down color second - The color of the downtrend at the time of its deceleration,

Uptrend color panel - The color of the downtrend in the panel,

Downtrend color panel - The color of the uptrend in the panel,

Y offset - moving multiframe Y-axis panels

X offset - moving the multiframe panel along the X axis.







