AW Trend Oscillator
- Indicators
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Trend oscillator with advanced filtering system. It determines the trend, its weakening and strengthening. Has a built-in multi-timeframe panel.
AW Trend Oscillator works on any timeframes and on any symbols (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks).Features and Benefits:
- Advanced Trend Filtering
- Changing the sensitivity of the indicator in one click
- Easy setup
- Multi-timeframe panel
- Ability to move and minimize the panel
- Works on any symbols and any timeframes.
- All kinds of notifications
Period of the indicator - The indicator period, the larger the value, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals,
Send push notifications - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader’s terminal,
Send PopUp Alerts - Use sound notification when alerts,
Send Email - Use sending emails about the appearance of signals to the email of the trader,
Show Multitimeframe panel - Enable panel display,
Multitimeframe dashboard - View of the panel, minimized or full,
Font size in panel - Text size on the indicator panel,
Up color main - The color of the uptrend at the time of its strengthening,
Up color second - The color of the uptrend at the time of its deceleration,
Down color main - The color of the downtrend at the time of its strengthening,
Down color second - The color of the downtrend at the time of its deceleration,
Uptrend color panel - The color of the downtrend in the panel,
Downtrend color panel - The color of the uptrend in the panel,
Y offset - moving multiframe Y-axis panels
X offset - moving the multiframe panel along the X axis.