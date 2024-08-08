Al in one level

5

This indicator is collection of important dynamic support and resistance giving a trader crystal clear idea , where to sell and where to buy. it completely complements trend lines, support, resistance, and sideways market and allow a trader to make sustainable profits.

The thickness of lines suggests its strengths, the thicker the dynamic line, the stronger is rejection or pullback allowing a trader to make multi-fold profit, as they can clearly see them.


Introducing Your Ultimate Trading Edge: Dynamic Support & Resistance Indicator

Unlock the power of precision trading with our cutting-edge Dynamic Support & Resistance Indicator. Designed to give traders unparalleled clarity, this indicator is your roadmap to identifying exactly where to buy and sell, maximizing your potential for consistent, sustainable profits.

Why Choose Our Indicator?

  • Crystal Clear Entry and Exit Points: No more guesswork. Our indicator integrates seamlessly with trend lines, support and resistance levels, and sideways market analysis, providing you with a clear and actionable trading strategy.

  • Strength Visualized: The thickness of each dynamic line is not just for show—it's your visual cue for strength. Thicker lines indicate stronger levels of rejection or pullback, helping you spot high-probability trades with ease.

  • Empower Your Trading Strategy: Whether you're a trend follower or a range trader, our indicator complements your existing strategies, making it easier to identify key market zones and capitalize on them.

  • Maximize Profits with Confidence: By clearly identifying robust dynamic levels, you can enter trades with greater confidence, knowing you're backed by data-driven insights that can lead to multifold returns.

Transform Your Trading Today

Take the guesswork out of trading and elevate your strategy with the Dynamic Support & Resistance Indicator. Perfect for traders looking to refine their edge and achieve consistent success in the markets.


Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial financial risk. This indicator provides guidance on potential market trends and reversals but does not guarantee specific outcomes or profits. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions based on indicator analysis.


Reviews 1
anjane201
1038
anjane201 2024.08.27 11:52 
 

Product looks very promising with support from the author

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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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Advance Entry Levels Light
Kundan Kumar Srivastava
Indicators
Introducing Your Ultimate Trading Edge:   Dynamic Support & Resistance, Advance Entry Levels Light Indicator for MT5 platform Unlock the power of precision trading with our cutting-edge Dynamic Support & Resistance Indicator. Designed to give traders unparalleled clarity, this indicator is your roadmap to identifying exactly where to buy and sell, maximizing your potential for consistent, sustainable profits. Why Choose Our Indicator? Crystal Clear Entry and Exit Points : No more guesswork. Our
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anjane201
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anjane201 2024.08.27 11:52 
 

Product looks very promising with support from the author

Kundan Kumar Srivastava
228
Reply from developer Kundan Kumar Srivastava 2024.10.11 20:06
That's really kind of you Mr. Anjane. I will bring more useful products for traders.
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