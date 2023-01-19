The R Scalper Arrows indicator delivers easy to read buy and sell signal arrows for any forex pair.

It works good for short-term trend predictions:



Up arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending up.

Down arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending down.

For long trades, place your stop-loss below the dots.

For short trades, place your stop-loss above the dots.

Tip



You can use this indicator together with a longer term period trend-following forex indicator such as a simple moving average or exponential moving average.

Only trade in the direction of the trend as indicated by the trend-following indicator.

Basic Trading Signals



The signals from the R Scalper Arrows indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

Buy Trade : Open buy trade when a purple UP arrow appears on your chart.

Sell Trade : Open sell trade when a purple DOWN arrow appears on your chart.

Trade exit : Exit the trade at an opposite signal or use your own method of trade exit.

Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: chart pattern

Customization options: Colors, width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: Short-term trend prediction