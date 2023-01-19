R Scalper Arrows
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The R Scalper Arrows indicator delivers easy to read buy and sell signal arrows for any forex pair.
It works good for short-term trend predictions:
- Up arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending up.
- Down arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending down.
For long trades, place your stop-loss below the dots.
For short trades, place your stop-loss above the dots.
Tip
You can use this indicator together with a longer term period trend-following forex indicator such as a simple moving average or exponential moving average.
Only trade in the direction of the trend as indicated by the trend-following indicator.
Basic Trading Signals
The signals from the R Scalper Arrows indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:
Buy Trade: Open buy trade when a purple UP arrow appears on your chart.
Sell Trade: Open sell trade when a purple DOWN arrow appears on your chart.
Trade exit: Exit the trade at an opposite signal or use your own method of trade exit.
Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Type: chart pattern
Customization options: Colors, width & Style.
Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month
Type: Short-term trend prediction