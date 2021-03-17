AW Three MA EA

1.5

An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE  / Instruction -> HERE 

Benefits:

  • Intuitive easy setup
  • Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
  • Has three types of notifications
  • Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last
  • Ability to automatically calculate trading volumes

Expert Advisor strategy.

The EA uses three moving averages to open positions. The main ones are two moving ones, fast and slow. The third is a slide to filter out market noise.

If the fast moving one crosses the slow one from the bottom up, then this is a buy signal.

If the fast moving one crosses the slow one from top to bottom, then this is a sell signal.

When using the third sliding: 

When the fast and slow moving averages are below the filtered moving average (downward trend), only sell signals work.

When the filtering moving average is lower (uptrend) than the fast and slow ones, only buy signals work.

The fastest period is the smallest, the slowest period is longer, and the filter sliding period is the largest.

If filtering is disabled then: 

At each intersection of the fast and slow moving averages, the EA will open trades

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

Signals

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Period - The period of the corresponding moving

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Method - The method of the corresponding sliding

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Applied Price - Applied price for moving

Use Third MA Filter - TRUE or FALSE to turn on or off the filter slide

Grids settings

Minimum s tep between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the first order overlap by the last one

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last one after a given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type  

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of the advisor's orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary for advisor orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow advisor open orders of type OP_SELL

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow new orders to be sent after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when close orders - Notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when close orders - Sending letters to an email address when orders are closed

Send alerts when close orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed


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Experts
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
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5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
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Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
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4.92 (13)
Utilities
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
Filter:
moke357
84
moke357 2025.03.15 23:08 
 

This EA does not have a stop loss setting, but it is required. If there was a stop loss setting, it would be 5 stars. The paid version allows you to set a trailing stop or breakeven point, but since it is not a demo version, you cannot verify it. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with another stop loss EA.

Minh Thai Nguyen
153
Minh Thai Nguyen 2023.02.25 14:36 
 

Chưa hoàn thiện

AW Trading Software Limited
201760
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.03.20 17:16
Hello, please clarify through private messages what exactly you mean. I don't understand what "not complete" means. The Expert Advisor contains all the declared functionality.
Shavkat Ilxomov
754
Shavkat Ilxomov 2021.07.10 22:23 
 

, не понял одно, где можно в настройках устанавливать безубыток, и трейлинг

Reply to review